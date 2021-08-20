FAIRMONT — Most of the world slowed down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but many charitable organizations worked overtime.
The Marion County Family Resource Network acts as a liaison between families who are struggling and the organizations who have the tools to help. And, quite often, the staff at the nonprofit do the hands-on work themselves.
Last Saturday, Aug. 14, FRN staff organized a backpack giveaway out of their office in downtown Fairmont and a simultaneous giveaway in Farmington. The bags were stuffed to the zippers with school supplies. Children and families from all around the county registered to come get a backpack.
According to Frank Jarman, executive director of the MCFRN, he and his team of volunteers were able to give away over 500 backpacks.
“We were very fortunate to have some partners in Farmington,” Jarman said. “If your child signs up for a backpack in Fairview, but you’ve got to come to Fairmont to get it, the gas and time to get here could be put toward just buying it in your hometown.”
Students and families in the North Marion attendance area were sent to Farmington to pick up their supplies, most everyone else was sent to the Fairmont pick up point.
All the funds to get the bags ready to land into the hands of kids were donated by the Tygart Valley United Way. Bakhita Kids, a Virginia-based charity organization, reached out to Jarman and the FRN and offered to donate all the school supplies necessary for the project.
“A backpack you can get as cheap as a dollar and the rest of the stuff for a few cents each,” Jarman said. “But between the support of Bakhita Kids and the United Way we were able to make those backpacks worth the drive. That saves families money that they could put toward other things.”
One of the things that made the backpacks worth the drive was a generous collaboration with Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Kay Nesselrotte, director of literacy volunteers, helped hand out the backpacks on Aug. 1.
She and her volunteers donated children’s books to be added to the stuffed bags for any student in school grades 6 and below. For students in grades 7 and up, they donated blank journals for the bags.
“We [the Literacy Volunteers] like to do everything we possibly can to encourage the children to read and to continue reading,” Nesselrotte said. “This was another opportunity to... make books available to the children.”
The FRN staff enlisted the aid of Black Diamond Girl Scout Troop 10026. These Scouts and their troop leader, Kim Board, helped Jarman and his staff pack and distribute all the backpacks.
In Farmington, the distribution effort was led by Marion County School Board Vice President Donna Costello who was happy to help out in her hometown.
“I think it was a very successful program,” Costello said at Monday’s school board meeting. “I wanted to thank everyone who came out to support us.”
But these are just backpacks. These are, like Jarman said, items available at the dollar store for a few cents. To some, providing a backpack full of supplies may seem trivial, but to hundreds of Marion County kids, it was the difference between having their own school supplies or none at all.
“Right now, life really has a lot of people in a tight place,” Jarman said. “Here at the FRN we do a lot of referrals. Repeatedly, we have people coming up who say, ‘this makes it easier to breath, because I didn’t know where this help would come from if I hadn’t got it here.’”
“It’s a difficult time for families right now anyhow,” Nesselrotte said. “If they can know they’ll have a backpack with supplies for their children as they begin school, that has to be very beneficial.”
The staff at the FRN know this firsthand, and it drives them to work even harder to ensure such services are here for families. Giving a family one less thing to worry about makes a world of difference.
“Having come up in a very poor family, I understand that every dollar — no, every cent — is valuable in that family,” Jarman said. “When we were giving out those backpacks the other day, I recognized those faces. When we loaded their cars, their load didn’t get heavier, their load got lighter.”
It doesn’t take millions in donations to make a difference, it can be something as small as holding a door for someone with their arms full.
“We’ve got to learn to be kind again because everybody is having some battle,” Jarman said. “Until we make ourselves available to our friends and neighbors... we can’t find their needs. That’s how we have to work together.”
The MCFRN will hold a backpack refill event where students who received a backpack this fall can restock with school supplies. The event is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To find out more about the refill event, call the FRN at 304-366-4445.
