FAIRMONT — On the first day of the fall sports season, the Marion County Board of Education was informed that the health care facility that had provided them with athletic trainers could no longer meet that need for their three feeder areas, including the three county high schools.
With the end of that agreement has come new and concerning challenges for athletics throughout the school year. Coaches have taken to taping ankles, tying ice bags, and sometimes being the lone silhouette coming onto the field of play when a student-athlete is injured.
The situation was mended somewhat during football season — the lone sport that the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission requires some athletic trainers present, but with the advent of the winter sports season, no such requirements exist for any teams.
The lack of athletic trainers at the end of teams’ benches is not something that is exclusive to the Polar Bears, Bees and Huskies as other school systems across West Virginia are feeling the crunch.
“There’s a shortage of athletic trainers across the state,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said. “This is not something unique to Marion County Schools.”
The issue is on the supply-side, as the board of education has posted job listings on national job-search sites such as Indeed.com, but so far haven’t gotten any takers.
“Our stance has always been the same,” Heston said. “We have those three positions in the budget. The board has, over the years, been one of the few counties to staff full-time athletic trainers and we’ve not changed that stance. We take every precaution that we can take.”
Heston and other officials have met multiple times with parent groups who are trying to spread the word, brainstorm solutions and use their various connections to find qualified candidates.
The job has been listed since September, with an annual salary of $50,000 with benefits.
Marion County has employed full-time athletic trainers since before former superintendent Gary Price’s tenure as superintendent began in 2011, but in the current landscape, a shortage has emerged not only of athletic trainers, but of a number of different certified positions.
Heston said there were 14 positions in Marion County Schools where employees do not have full certification. These include math and English teachers, special educators and athletic trainers.
“This isn’t unique to athletic trainers but it’s something school systems are facing across the nation where certified individuals are at a shortage,” Heston said.
And in the realm of high school sports, none are more visible — especially in dangerous situations — than athletic trainers.
“There’s a shortage nationwide,” West Virginia Athletic Trainers Association President Tom Belmaggio said. “In my personal opinion, there’s two reasons why.”
“No. 1, there’s COVID. There was a lot of stress, anxiety put on everyone including athletic trainers, who were charged with getting athletics back up and running. There was a lot of time and effort poured into testing, with overseeing student athletes, coaches, administrators in regards to COVID. I think with that, a lot of athletic trainers got burned out.”
The second reason Belmaggio pointed to was an increase in educational requirements within entry-level positions in the field.
“Athletic training education has transitioned from a bachelors level to a masters level. So if anyone wants to become an athletic trainer now, they have to seek out a masters-level program. And with that, some of the undergraduate programs were eliminated.”
An uptick in what it takes to be considered qualified for athletic training has led to a slew of effects. The overall supply of athletic trainers has decreased, and an important source of athletic trainers — graduate assistants from higher education programs — have fallen off.
“We’ve now had to replace graduate assistants with full-time athletic trainers,” Belmaggio, who works at Marshall University, said.
West Virginia University and other institutions can’t make up for the difference. While servicing sports programs in other counties, such as Monongalia County, WVU is not an option for Marion County Schools.
“When you’ve got a shortage of individuals in a field, typically they are used up quick,” Heston said. “Mon County for example, they have a collaboration with WVU and that pretty much exhausts their availability.”
Instead, local high schools have gotten creative to try and fill the gaps where they can. The one sport where the WVSSAC requires an athletic trainer is football — a policy Belmaggio called “inadequate” — and, if they couldn’t get a fully credentialed athletic trainer, Marion County was able to utilize licensed practical nurses and registered nurses to act as special “limited athletic trainers” and meet that requirement.
“We were able, thankfully, through the support of our wonderful LPNs and RNs in the county, we were able to fill that requirement and employ limited athletic trainers under the credential available through the state department,” Heston said.
“We did that during football season and we were required to do that, otherwise we would’ve had to pull our athletes off the field for football. We didn’t want to do that and we certainly complied with that, as many counties did.”
Heston said that, during football season, other counties resorted to using teachers who had a limited credential, or even principals who had the same.
Other resources also have been helping out during this time.
“We’ve been blessed to be helped out by the Marion County Rescue Squad, who have pulled together and helped us out when they could be at athletic events and get us through those critical situations,” Heston said.
For other sports in the fall season like soccer and cross country, and every sport from the winter through the spring, troubles remain. While some LPNs and RNs continue to make the rounds at sporting events and help where they can, the board is concerned about the situation.
“We want [athletic trainers], we have them budgeted, we have a competitive salary,” Heston said. “We realize we’re vulnerable like every school system across the state of West Virginia because of this potential need, and we want to do everything that we can proactively do. It concerns us.”
Heston, along with administrative assistants Andy Neptune and Rockie DeLorenzo, have talked with coaches and parents about those concerns.
“They’re very concerned about it, concerned about the vulnerability,” Heston said. “It’s on us to do everything that we possibly can to comfort people and make them realize we are doing everything we possibly can to support that. I have had conversations with parent groups in the last several days, and we want to do everything we possibly can to support our coaches.”
Heston said that, in the coming weeks, Marion County will be installing automated external defibrillators inside their gymnasiums. Currently, schools — and places like East-West Stadium — have AEDs installed on the premises, but in hallways or other places outside of the gyms confines.
Heston further said that all Marion County administrators receive training in using AEDs, and teams are given portable AEDs when travelling.
In the long term, Belmaggio sees hope that the current shortage in the field is not a “new normal.”
“I think it’s a temporary shortage in athletic training,” Belmaggio said. “I think it’s going to take time for people to understand what the educational requirement are now for athletic trainers.”
Belmaggio and the WVATA has worked with the state board of education to introduce new ways to increase the supply of athletic trainers, and positions in the health care field at large, and jumpstart education in the field at a younger age.
“This past year, we worked with the West Virginia Board of Education in order to pass the career and technical education track, for high schoolers, for athletic trainers and sports medicine,” Belmaggio said. “In the state of West Virginia, students are now able to take a sports medicine athletic training track in high school to gain experience with anatomy, physiology, and other sorts of educational requirements.”
With the program being developed through 2021 and only implemented in June of 2022, a limited number of schools in West Virginia currently have this track, a fact Belmaggio hopes will change with time.
Huntington, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, and Mason County schools currently offer this program to students.
“I think that’s going to be a way that we get more athletic trainers in the state, more athletic trainers covering our athletic events,” Belmaggio said.
Calls to the WVSSAC for comment were not returned by deadline.
