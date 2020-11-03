FAIRMONT — Among the winners of the 2020 general election are the volunteer fire departments in Marion County.
After years of trying to get a levy passed to funnel some taxpayer money to help fund these departments, the levy passed in a vote of 15,340 yes votes to 9,417 votes. As approved, the levy will bring in $815, 902 annually, not to exceed $3,263,608 over the three-year duration of the levy.
The fire levy will kick in July 1 of 2021, and will take a small percentage of money paid through residents' property taxes to go toward funding the 13 volunteer departments in the county.
Roger Channel, chief of the Bunner Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, said this money will help the departments have money to pay for bills and improvements, rather than needing to rely on the Marion County Commission funding or independent fundraisers of their own.
"They are so thankful that this passed," Channel said. "It's going to save quite a few of us."
Channel said the fire departments have received money from the coal severance tax for years, but that money will not be being available after this year, which would leave many departments with deficits. However, the levy will help offset any losses.
"This $20,000 cut we're losing from the county commission, for a lot of us, that's a third of our budget," Channel said.
From here, the county commission will set up a committee to handle the levy and the money it brings in, so the taxpayers themselves will be able to keep track of the spending.
"We'll get with the county commissioners and set up a levy committee and choose people from within the county to oversee this," Channel said. "That is one of the big things that taxpayers have asked me is about the accountability. We will make sure there is accountability for this taxpayer money."
The vote for the levy needed 60 percent "yes" votes throughout Marion County to pass, and in the 2018 midterm election, the vote failed by 136 votes. Channel said after its failure in 2018, he banded together with members of different fire departments to spread information about the levy, how much money it would cost the taxpayer and how it can benefit fire departments.
"We did a lot of hard work on this, a lot of putting the information out there, a lot of us chiefs have been doing that," Channel said. "We're all excited, really excited."
