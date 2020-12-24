FAIRMONT — Since December 1, the Marion County Health Department has reported 601 new positive cases of COVID-19.
While the Pfizer vaccine for the virus is being supplied to the department almost weekly, Administrator Lloyd White said residents still need to exercise caution this holiday so the virus doesn’t continue to spread.
“What we don’t want to do is we don’t want to make memories because we increase the risk of a COVID case,” White said. “God forbid somebody die because we chose to get together and not be proactive and not take the right precautions. So I think we can do it, we just have to make sure we can do it safely.”
In order to maintain safety when potentially seeing loved ones on Christmas, White recommends people still limit physical contact, and continue to wear masks while inside a close relative’s home.
“Even inside of our homes, social distancing and wearing a mask and do the things we know work,” White said. “If we do those things and are very diligent of how we do it, we can do it safely. We just need to balance the desire to get together with health and safety.”
According to White, the health department has another round of vaccines coming that will be administered to health care workers who have still not received the first dose. White also said his staff has canvassed other public safety agencies to get enough vaccines for the local first responders who want to get one. As the weeks go by, the health department will move through the priorities to vaccinate everyone who wants it.
“The vaccine that we are getting Monday is for the remaining health department staff, remaining EMS workers that didn’t get it, 911 employees and employees of emergency management,” White said. “It is anticipated that next week will be law enforcement and fire departments.”
White also said the Health Department will soon begin receiving shipments of vaccines from pharmaceutical company Moderna, in addition to the continued orders from Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine last a little longer than Pfizer’s, but White said the health department will still administer them as quickly as possible.
White himself received the first dosage of a Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday, and said he has not felt any negative side effects aside from a sore arm. However, the soreness induced by a vaccine shot is actually a good sign, because it means the body is responding to the virus.
“I feel great, there are no side effects at all other than the normal side effects you have with any vaccine,” White said. “When we see those type of reactions I am pleased, because that means your body is eliciting an immune response.”
West Virginians still need to continue to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for cleanliness, cough protection and use of face coverings until there are no new cases reported.
To date, there have been 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,528 cases of COVID-19 in Marion County. Statewide, as of the Dec. 23 report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 1,194 COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State.
