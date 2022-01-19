FAIRMONT — Healthy Grandfamilies of Marion County is in for some upgrades this year.
The Marion County School Board held their bi-weekly meeting virtually Tuesday evening due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. All five board members were present remotely, as well as School Superintendent Donna Hage.
Joining the board was Stacey Oliver and Tricia Maxwell, representatives from the Healthy Grandfamilies program.
In years past, the Grandfamilies Program has worked with grandparents raising school-age children, providing them resources and guidance on the help that is available to them, including an eight-week course teaching the grandparents everything from technological know-how to legal advice.
However, the drawback was that this program was only available to families in the immediate Fairmont area, making it difficult for those who live in the more rural parts of the county to attend.
“We just felt that this program in Marion County wasn’t doing as much as it possibly could,” Oliver said. “Then COVID hit and everything kind of fell apart. So, we want to revamp the program.”
This revamp will expand the program into all three areas of Marion County — East Fairmont, West Fairmont and North Marion — using funds from the American Rescue Plan to hire and send out six “healthy grandfamilies facilitators” who will spread information in the community about the programs.
“We want to begin the first of our eight modules by mid-March,” Maxwell said. “Once we get all that started, then we’ll continue into the semester through those eight weeks.”
West Virginia ranks second in the nation in the number of grandparents who are raising school-age children. Hage said the expansion will work to the benefit of the students and the community.
“Our goal is to offer these resources in each one of our theater areas. It’s our goal to be able to support these grandfamilies and build a trusting relationship with them,” Hage said. “We’re very excited that [Oliver and Maxwell] are heading that up and it will bring a new energy to that for Marion County Schools.”
For more information about the Healthy Grandfamilies program, contact 304-366-4750, extension 111.
COVID-19 in the schools
After the board made its way through the agenda, board Vice President Donna Costello asked Hage to clarify how the central office decides to close a school due to COVID-19 case numbers.
“There seems to be so much confusion and I’m hoping that you can explain,” Costello said. “It’s not up to you to close our schools. You’re instructed to follow the guidance that comes down from the state and our local health department.”
Hage agreed. Costello was referring to confusion among the community when last week the central office announced the closure of all seventh-grade classes at East Fairmont Middle School.
The district’s policy — as is the policy across the state — is that if 10 percent of the students in a grade level test positive for COVID, then the entire grade level is to be quarantined. The rule is the same for an entire school.
Twenty of EFMS’s 193 seventh graders tested positive for COVID, so the entire grade was quarantined for a week. Hage made it clear that despite these guidelines, the district’s goal is to continue to provide in-person instruction.
“That is our goal, to keep kids in the classrooms as safely as we possibly can,” Hage said. “Marion County Schools has done a good job of mitigating the spread within our school walls.”
To combat the increased positive numbers the schools are seeing, Marion County Schools is teaming up with the Marion County Health Department to provide testing clinics for any students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been notified of a potential exposure for quarantine in the district, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The testing will take place in the parking lot across from MVA on Locust Avenue and at North Marion High.
In other business:
- The board approved the purchase of a new maintenance box truck for the price of $68,343.
- The board entered executive session to discuss, “matters regarding several properties.”
- Members of the board thanked Hage and shared their enjoyment of Tuesday’s snow day announcement, which came in the form of a song by the superintendent.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., though the board did say that time may change in the coming weeks.
