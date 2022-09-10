FAIRMONT — High school students interested in pursuing a career in nursing at Fairmont State University were able to get first hand experience in the field Friday on campus.
University nursing students and faculty brought back their “A Day in the Life of a Nursing Student” event, which was shelved for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a couple years hiatus, so now that we’re back and everything’s going on, we wanted to start it back again. We’re really excited about it,” College of Nursing Dean Laura Clayton said.
Potential new students learned about required testing needed to get into the nursing program, how to study for it and the application process and toured the nursing skills and simulation lab. In the skills lab, students received a hand-washing demonstration and presentation on the Juno manikins, which simulate the human body.
In the skills lab, students typically learn things like how to get a patient out of bed or how to give an injection, Clayton said. In the simulation lab, nursing students gave presentations and demonstrations and answered questions. The simulation lab takes things learned in the skills lab and applies them with real life scenarios and simulators that communicate and show heartbeat or lung sounds.
“I think it’s important to give (potential) students an experience that showcases what we can do in our skills and simulation labs because we have some excellent equipment and simulators that are high fidelity for students to learn with. But, until they see it — we can see it and talk about it — but until they see it and can do something with it, is so much different,” Clayton said.
After lunch, students sat in on a panel discussion with nursing students on the subject “Three topics they wish they knew before nursing school.”
“As a faculty I can talk about what it’s like, but I’m not the one going through it. Then it will give those that attend the event a chance to ask questions and we’ll be there to answer things, but we’ve told our students to be up front and honest. It’s OK if you say ‘You know, it’s not easy. It’s hard and it takes time,’ because we want this to be as realistic as it possibly can so they know what kind of programs and things we can offer,” Clayton said.
Two fourth semester nursing students, Kristine Gautam and Cheyenne Hill, who helped show students the labs and answer questions agreed they were excited to talk with students, but emphasized that they would be upfront about how difficult the nursing program can be.
The nursing students demonstrated a few of the skills they have learned in their fundamentals nursing class.
“I’m going to answer their questions honestly — it is very hard and I want to be upfront about that,” Gautam said.
Hill, who has a two-year-old and eight-year-old, agreed and added that time management is important.
“I want to make sure they know time management. This is not something you can just wing. You’ve got to be able to manage your time and study,” Hill said.
During the panel, they emphasized, “finding your people,” who will help you in and out of classes. Incoming students said they had a lot of fun and that the nursing students were well-prepared.
“We want to give them that full experience, even though they spend a little bit of time in each of the areas. It gives them that full picture of what is it like to be a nursing student because it’s different than being a student in other programs. They are making life and death decisions, they’re learning about all kinds of health conditions, so it’s super exciting to introduce it to the students,” Clayton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.