FAIRMONT — For the first time in two years, the Marion County Historical Society Inc. is hosting a membership meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at the restored caretaker’s cottage at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery here in Fairmont. Masks will be optional, but there will be social distancing, according to Society Board President Dora Kay Grubb.
Plans call for holding a business meeting, which will be followed by introducing the new coordinator of the museum.
Grubb said Susan Cook comes to the position with years of experience in museum curation and they are excited about the plans she is presented for 2022.
This week, museum staff and volunteers began working to take down an exhibit that had been up for more than a month surrounding Hartley’s department store.
Staff are making room to install an exhibit for Black History Month, which is celebrated every February.
Guests who attend next weekend will also hear about how to get involved with the Mountaineer History Expo that is planned for April at the museum.
Grubb said anyone who values preserving local history can attend the meeting and join on the spot. Memberships are $10 for an individual and $15 for couples.
She also encourages local youth to get involved because there are various volunteer roles for youth at the museum.
She said, in years past, the museum has provided a valuable experience for teens who need to earn service hours to aid in their college application process.
The meeting is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 5 at Woodlawn Cemetery. For more information, contact Grubb at 304-534-8021.
