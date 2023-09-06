FAIRMONT — On Friday, the Marion County Humane Society received approval from the State Fire Marshal to open its new facility, ending months of delays that placed stress on staff and animals alike.
On Tuesday, Humane Society employees moved their first animals into the new facility, and began the process of furnishing the long-awaited refuge for adoptable animals.
The new facility — located on Fairmont’s Locust Avenue, the same site as the previous Humane Society venue — was initially slated to open in April, said kennel worker Abby Hohn.
But plans for the new facility’s opening were repeatedly delayed by infrastructure issues, especially surrounding the building’s water tank and sprinkler system, she added.
With its previous facility torn down and its new facility not yet up to code, the Humane Society has spent the past few months renting a former veterinary office near Farmington to house its animals.
But space constraints have dramatically limited the amount of animals the shelter can accept, and the opportunities for current animals to exercise and socialize.
While the temporary shelter is already at capacity with 10 dogs and 35 cats — forcing staff to find alternative housing options for the remainder of adoptable animals — the new shelter can house 60 cats and 30 dogs, a sizable increase.
Given that the Humane Society had to pay rent for this location until the end of September, and is still preparing the new facility, it will continue to operate out of the temporary facility until the end of the month and gradually transition to the new location.
Having two locations has helped the Humane Society address health concerns among some animals, specifically a ringworm outbreak among some cats, said Director Jonna Spatafore.
With a second facility, infected and uninfected cats can be separated to ensure a healthy and safe transition into the new shelter.
Spatafore added that the new facility will offer a better environment for every animal.
“Number one, it is three times bigger, and it’s nice and new,” she said.
The new facility will feature 30 dog runs, which are two-part kennels in which an outdoor and indoor space are separated by a sliding door. It will also feature three roaming rooms for cats, where they can socialize and get used to sharing space with one another.
Despite the increased capacity offered by the new facility, Hohn noted that ongoing difficulties getting community members to spay and neuter their animals, especially their cats, make it hard for the Humane Society to accommodate all animals.
Still, staff hope that the new facility will provide animals the space and resources they need to thrive until they find a forever home.
Kennel worker Mackenzie Plyman said she is excited to see “all the animals run and be happy” in their new facility, especially the dogs.
Kennel workers walk the dogs to ensure they get exercise, but “we definitely have a few that are extremely hyper and just want to run,” a desire rendered impossible by space restrictions in their temporary facility.
When asked about the best part of the move, Spatafore said, “I don’t know if I can pick just one thing.”
“There’s so much to be excited about at our new facility,” she added.
While the Humane Society will likely begin to allow community members to visit their new facility by the end of the month, staff said that getting the facility up and running will be an ongoing process that coincides with broader efforts to get animals adopted.
In the meantime, the nonprofit is seeking support from members of the local community through donations from its Amazon wishlist. Individuals interested in supporting the shelter can view and purchase items from this wishlist at https://a.co/iLVkN5w.
