FAIRMONT — One of Marion County’s longest-serving and beloved public servants has died. Former Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco was 85.
“Our office is completely and totally heartbroken,” said Julie Kincaid, who was appointed last year to fill the clerk’s position, a role Cosco held for 39 years before she retired last August. She made friends everywhere she went. She did not know a stranger.”
Kincaid, who worked with Cosco for 13 years, said Cosco made every resident who conducted business with the clerk’s office feel special because of the attentional and personal detail she offered each person.
Kincaid said Cosco was “absolutely one of a kind and she gave everything she had to the county every day.” Kincaid said she learned a lot of Cosco, including how to treat people in a professional manner and also learned a lot about elections. She and Cosco worked together for 13 years, Kincaid said.
“We have always treated everyone here, all the customers that come in, we continue to this day to treat them the way Janice treated them. She was a friend to all,” said Kincaid.
In the day to day operation of the Marion County Clerk’s Office, Kincaid said she handles everything from voter registration to birth certificates, marriage licenses and death certificates.
“We do handle a full scope of things here as far as we get to be with people through their happiest moments and unfortunately we get to be with people through their saddest moments, and that’s something that Janice always taught all the employees is to be very respectful of every customer that comes in,” said Kincaid.
She said that is something she will continue to do in the clerk’s office each day. Kincaid said Cosco will be greatly missed by all her friend and colleagues.
“She will never ever be forgotten because there will never be another Janice Cosco,” said Kincaid.
County Administrator Kris Cinalli said Cosco was a local and courthouse legend. She gave Cinalli his start in the county clerk’s office. He worked there before working for the County Commission.
“I will forever be thankful for her for giving me an opportunity. She was such a great lady to work for. I don’t know anybody who disliked her. An absolutely legend of the county and did a lot of great things as county clerk,” he said.
Cinalli said he definitely missed seeing Cosco around the courthouse since she retired. Cinalli said he was a good friend of Cosco’s, and said just about everybody who worked in the courthouse was her good friend. As county clerk she also served as clerk of the County Commission so there wasn’t much the commission did without her being a part of it.
“I think that she’ll be missed for years to come, just a very strong personality, a great person to be around. She’ll absolutely be sorely missed around here,” he said.
County Commission President Randy Elliott said Cosco was probably the longest-serving public servant he’s known. He said she was wonderful to work with and was very well liked.
“She had a lot of friends. She was very successful in politics because she listened to what the people wanted and she was a people person,” said Elliott.
Elliott has served as a county commissioner for 17 years, years in which he and Cosco worked together closely. He said they had a great working relationship.
“It’s very sad to see her pass because so many memories pop into my head about her. She attended a lot of the meetings we had in Charleston at the County Elected Officials Meetings,” he said.
Elliott said she introduced him to a lot of people in Charleston that she knew and he made a lot of friends through her.
“She was willing to help anybody and she was very thoughtful. She helped a lot of people,” said Elliott.
Elliott said Cosco was widely known by a lot of people and her memory will carry on in the county for years. As the county clerk, she was involved with all the elections and knew all the poll workers, which Elliott said, made an impression on them.
“She was a very valuable asset to Marion County for many years. She served selflessly and she worked very hard in the position of County Clerk,” he said.
