FAIRMONT — Sounds of sirens and horns rang out Saturday in East Side, but there were no major emergencies taking place.
The gravel lot usually packed with cars at Dairy Creme Corner was sectioned off, and was jammed with fire trucks of all shapes and sizes.
This was the eighth annual Touch a Truck event organized by the ice cream shop's owners to introduce the community to its hometown heroes, educate them about fire safety and give kids a chance to sit behind the wheel of a fire truck.
This year, the main group of firefighters were from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, which services Rock Lake, Coalfax and Meadowdale, as well as provides mutual aid for Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Chris Shelton, a firefighter with the Winfield VFD, manned the group's raffle tent set up behind the trucks in the parking lot. He handed out plastic firefighter helmets and free ice cream vouchers to all the kids that showed up to see the trucks.
For Shelton, the smiles on the kid's faces when they climb up into the trucks just can't be beat.
"The best part has to be watching the kids. I mean their eyes just light up when they're allowed to blow the sirens and flash the lights," Shelton said. His statement was punctuated by a siren blaring from a nearby truck. "When else does a kid get to do that? So, this really just gives us a chance to give back to the kids and the community."
In addition to the fun of climbing into a fire truck, the kids were given some general tips about fire safety from the firefighters during all the fun.
To put the event together, the fire department collected donations from local businesses. Shelton said the department will turn around and give the money back to the community by purchasing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to donate to people who need them.
"Community involvement is quite important because that's where our money comes from and showing that the support is appreciated is important to us," Shelton said.
Across the lot, Dairy Creme Corner was bustling with visitors milling between the ice cream and the fire trucks. One of the business' owners, Ali Arcure, was helping out behind the counter.
The Touch a Truck event was created to not only give local firefighters an outlet to thank the community, but also allow the community to get to know their first responders.
Arcure said the event always falls as close to the anniversary of 9/11 as they can manage so the sacrifice these first responders make is fresh in the minds of the eventgoers.
"It's important to remember what our country went through and how it affected our smaller communities and our local firefighters and EMS workers," Arcure said. "We just really wanted to celebrate their camaraderie and their efforts to keep us safe."
While any first responders are welcome to set up shop at in the parking lot, the focus has traditionally been on volunteer firefighters, folks who have full-time jobs on top of their commitments to serving the community.
"This is just a chance for us to gather in one place and just say, 'thank you,'" Arcure said. "It's important to put a face with the folks behind the scenes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.