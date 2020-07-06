FAIRMONT — Sometimes an emergency call doesn't require police intervention, but just human intervention.
Fairmont State University police officer Andrew Mills has encountered this type of situation, and said some people just need help, even when a crime is committed.
"A lot of times when we respond to calls, even if they're not thinking of hurting themselves or others, there's not much we can do," Mills said. "A lot of times we'll get a trespassing call or a call, and we'll find out this person has trouble finding shelter."
For the past several months, Mills has been collaborating with the Fairmont Homeless Coalition to find solutions to problems facing the homeless community of the area. One of the ideas that came to mind was to create simple cards officers can give the homeless that list different community resources, such as shelters and food pantries.
"'Where can I go get food, where can I go get clothes, shelter or other resources,'" Mills said. "This makes it easier for us to say 'Here are resources that can help you out.'"
D.D. Meighen, a retired Methodist minister, is the coordinator of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, and has been working for about two years to develop solutions for those who are experiencing homelessness. With the help of Mills as a police officer, Meighen said he hopes to extend the coalition's reach by having the resource cards available to different police departments for distribution.
"Oftentimes they get into a situation where they don't know who to contact when they meet up with somebody on the street or arrest somebody or talk to somebody," Meighen said. "The information that we worked on a couple months ago, he has made into a little card to be given to all the police officers and other agencies they can distribute."
The cards are about the size of a bookmark, and list contact information for organizations including the Soup Opera, Scott Place Shelter and Friendship Fairmont. Mills said he has gotten a few hundred copies printed, which have been given to police officers in Marion County.
"We have already went ahead and gave some of the cards to Fairmont City," Mills said. "We're hoping the next project after this will be mental health resource cards."
Mills said he wanted a way to impact people in the community through his police work in a way that gets help to the ones who need it. He also said these cards are a good resource for new officers, who may see these examples of social service organizations as referrals for people they make contact with on the job.
"We came up with resource cards to give to people who might be in a disadvantaged situation," Mills said. "This was so we can give them resources that maybe they can help themselves, and also provide some of the younger officers, it lets them know about resources in the area that can help."
