FAIRMONT − Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes’ courtroom was filled with attorneys, family and community members Wednesday who celebrated the life of beloved attorney J. Scott Tharp, who passed away Feb. 26.
“Very much this [speech] was taken from Scott’s obituary, which of course he wrote himself,” said Janes, as he opened the memorial service.
Tharp moved to Barrackville when he was nine where he lived until his death. He was a lawyer, traveler, president of the Lions Club and member of Barrackville United Methodist, where he served several positions. He was also a husband, father and grandfather.
Tharp practice law for nearly 62 years and reluctantly retired in December 2020. A 1951 graduate of Barrackville High, he received a bachelor of arts degree in English from West Virginia Wesleyan College and, after graduation, served two years in the U.S. Army. Most of his time was spent at Far East Headquarters at Camp Zama, Japan where he worked as a stenographer.
After completing his military service, in 1959, he attended the West Virginia University College of Law, where upon, graduating, he immediately began practicing law in Fairmont.
“This association and this community have suffered a great loss in the death of Scott Tharp and the legal profession is greatly diminished by his passing. We have lost a fine gentleman, mentor and highly skilled and respected practitioner of the law. His family has lost a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. The community, especially in the town of Barrackville, has lost an exemplar citizen and our profession has lost one of the great ones,” Janes said.
Janes was a member of the West Virginia State Bar where he once served on its board of governors. He was a member and past president of the Marion County Bar Association, was a former member and state committeeman of the American Trial Lawyers Association, and was elected a Fellow of the West Virginia State Bar Foundation.
“It was my privilege and remarkable good fortune to work with Scott and learn from him for 23 years. He taught me how to practice law, but he also taught me that we have an obligation to honor our profession by the way we practice,” Janes said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi said Tharp knew the importance of balance. He was an excellent lawyer, but had hobbies outside of work. He said Tharp advocated that young lawyers do not make their entire life about practicing law.
One of Tharp’s favorite hobbies was traveling. He visited all seven continents, 50 states and roughly 130 countries worldwide. His office was decorated with photos, souvenirs and mementos from his travels and a world map.
“We measure ourselves by those who come before us and so Scott was always someone that all of us measured ourselves by … Scott was just so ahead of his time. I don’t know of any lawyer who had more balance in their life than Scott did. I say that for everyone to listen to because Scott was extremely respected as a lawyer. No one questioned his capability,” Aloi said.
Tharp was a loyal Mountaineers fan and held WVU football and basketball season tickets for over 40 years. He also pitched for the Slugs slow-pitch softball team (which he named), played in the over-35 basketball league and bowled in the Business and Professional League for 40 years.
Tharp taught the Young Adult Sunday School class at Barrackville United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He held positions in his church including, church treasurer, chairman of the finance committee, Sunday School superintendent, choir director, assistant pianist and member of the United Methodist Men’s organization.
Attorney Kevin Sansalone told a story from when he first met Tharp in either 1965 or 1966, when Sansalone was around six or seven. He and his brother were walking from school to their dad’s law office. When they got there, they began racing up and down the six floors of steps. Tharp, whose office was on the second floor, stepped out to talk to the boys.
“Obviously, it wasn’t quiet and we would do it multiple times. The first time I ever met Scott was when he came out of his office and kindly asked us to please be quiet. We could race up and down the steps, but do it in a reasonable manner,” Sansalone said.
Happy memories of Tharp were shared all around the room. Everyone spoke of Tharps’ positive attitude and helpful nature. He was the person everyone wanted to be, while still being the “ultimate professional.”
“There’s not much that I can say that hasn’t been said, but on an unselfish note, the man deserved more time on this Earth,” attorney Neil Hamilton said.
