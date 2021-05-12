FAIRMONT — As school begins to winds down, staff at the Marion County Public Libraries search for ways to make reading during summer time fun.
"Every year, we have a different theme and this year's summer theme is Tails & Tales," said Christian Cox, children's program coordinator at the Marion County Public Library on Monroe Street in Fairmont.
The focus of the program is to invite children, teens and adults from all around the county to read together and earn prizes while they do it. The overall goal is to keep kids caught up with their reading skills.
"It's important that children read through the summer so they can hone their skills while they're not in school," Cox said. "It also gives them something to participate in during the summer time."
With longer vacations such as summer, children tend to slack up on their skills, especially reading, something that has been called, "the summer slide."
"Especially with COVID it's been different," Cox said. "So what we do with the summer reading program is offer them activities and classes and programs. But the main thing is to try to get them to read."
The program will be run mostly online. Families can make an account and log their progress with reading and time spent reading and work toward real prizes that will be rewarded to the top scorers.
Tails & Tales isn't just for the little ones — teens and adults are welcome to participate as well. The point-tracking website allows family to create accounts, allowing folks of all ages a chance to take part.
"I think we have a focus on activities they can do as families," said Liz Butta, programming librarian at MCPL. "Our main goal as a public library is to inform people and create a community."
The three age groups — children, teens and adults — all have different prize trees to work toward. Many of the prizes are still subject to change, but they currently range from items such as school supplies to toys and Lego sets.
"I think the summer reading program does a lot to strengthen the community as a whole," Butta said.
And for much of the program it will be more than just reading at home. The library will offer classes and activities for readers.
"When we call them classes, it's really more about sharing books and having a craft and activity to go along with it," Cox said. "I'll have four themes this year: farms, pets, wild animals and tall tales."
Many younger kids have short attention spans, but the local librarians work to make sure things are kept interesting.
"We really try to do things they like and keep it interesting," Cox said. "If you're interested in it, [the children] are much more likely to be interested in what you're doing."
"It can be tricky, but we try to stay on top of trends. If you don't, you'll just be left behind," Butta said. "If we see something that is wildly popular, we'll try to pick up on those and keep things new and exciting for everyone."
The summer reading program will officially begin on June 5 with the Fairmont Tails & Tales Puppet Show at the library with performances at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The other public libraries in the county will be doing similar events throughout the summer at their locations. More information and instructions on signing up can be found at www.mcpls.org/summer.
Contact information for each library branch can be found at www.mcpls.org at the bottom of the page.
