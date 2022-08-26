PLEASANT VALLEY — Marion County Lifelong Learners is back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic
On Thursday afternoon, guests took part in an open house where new and old members could register for the year and talk about classes they can take during fall semester.
Established in 1996, Lifelong Learners is an independent organization that hosts weekly classes on a variety of topics for members age 50 and up. The cost to register for the year is $60 for a single member and $100 for a couple. There are 200 members.
“Having this in Marion County, for such a reasonable expense, and providing all of the learning opportunities is so worthwhile,” Marion County Lifelong Learners President Pepper Hedden said.
During the pandemic, their instructors tried to host classes on Zoom and last spring, they opened classes to anyone in the community. Hedden said she is excited to get back into their usual swing of things this semester.
The fall semester runs September till mid November and the spring semester runs March to June. Classes are taught by volunteers, sometimes professors from Fairmont State University or West Virginia University, and cover topics including, watercolor or acrylic painting, Tai Chi, reading or birdwatching and special interest clubs. There are also four planned events throughout the year and day trips around the state and to Pittsburgh.
Class Coordinator Juanita Edge gets class ideas from members, the newspaper or people she meets. Then, she contacts people to do classes and organizes when they will teach. She said many of the teachers love teaching Lifelong Learners classes because they ask questions and are interested in the class content.
“It’s all volunteer, that’s what I like about it. Everybody just likes what they are doing and is passionate about their topic, so we get some really great classes,” Edge said.
For the first time this semester, they will offer an open discussion class. The group will meet and pick a topic to discuss once a week. There will also be a class on misinformation and disinformation and how to spot it and another on medical ethics.
Sue Haddix has been a member for around 20 years and has taught classes while also taking them. She said she is looking forward to planning what classes she will take.
“It’s just a chance to learn new things and meet new people, which I really enjoy,” Haddix said.
Edge agreed and added what she enjoys about being the class coordinator.
“I enjoy the people and I enjoy creating the calendar and organizing — it keeps me sharp. It’s just a wonderful group of people and we have such a variety of classes,” Edge said.
For anyone interested in participating, you can print out a registration form or contact Lifelong Learners on their website. Registration and payment will be accepted until Sept. 1.
