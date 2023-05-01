FAIRMONT — Over 1,000 students, parents and family members visited the Fairmont Field House to celebrate the value of literacy over the weekend.
Marion County Schools held its annual Literacy Fair, filled with books, community agencies and face painting all as a sendoff for the students celebrating a productive school year.
"This shows literacy is more than just books off a table. It is activities, it is play, it is community organizations, it's STEAM activities it's art displays. It's all these things interwoven into what we can do with a book," School Superintendent Donna Heston said. "We've done this for a number of years in Marion County and each year it builds and there are new displays and opportunities."
The interest from the community was plain to see. The Field House parking lot was full for the majority of the day Saturday. Families made their way through the rows of tables staffed by community organizations, school resources, activities and giveaways.
Participating organizations ranged from the United Way and HOPE Inc. to the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Health Department. There was also an array of local authors meeting the students and selling their books.
The community's support of education is something in which Heston takes great pride.
"This is a testament to the support that we have in Marion County and this is a snapshot of the great things we're doing," Heston said. "These are all things we can celebrate here in Marion County and celebrate the value of not only literacy but of building relationships and being enthusiastic about education."
The event's main focus is to send students and families off for the summer with a resounding reminder about the importance of continued learning during the vacation months.
Gina DeLorenzo, a curriculum instructor with Marion County Schools, has organized the annual Literacy Fair for several years and she takes the importance of continued learning to heart.
"We're sending these kids home with five to 10 books of their choice, and that's very important. That will capture a student's heart and attention," DeLorenzo said. "Because of that, they'll read more, they'll write more, they'll love reading more."
Educators are keenly aware of what is usually called the "summer slide," where students lose some of the skills they gained during the previous school year.
The materials families received during the fair in conjunction with the Summer SOLE summer school programming coming up after school lets out give Heston and DeLorenzo a hopeful outlook for the students as the summer quickly approaches.
Over 800 students have signed up for the Summer SOLE program, which falls in line with last year's enrollment numbers.
But with the summer still about a month away, district officials took a breath and focused on the success of Saturday's fair. School Board President Donna Costello — sporting a headband that read, "Reading Rocks" — spent a chunk of her afternoon reading to groups of students in attendance. She couldn't have been happier about the turnout.
"It's a perfect day, perfect weather, you can see the kids are all walking out of here with their arms full of books and that's the most important thing to us," Costello said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.