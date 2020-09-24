Roy Darel Murray, 79 years old, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home on McFarland Run Road in the Hagans area of Monongalia County. Roy was born on September 19, 1941, at home on Beulah Road in the Dellslow area, son of the late Charles F. and Ola (Wolfe) Murray. He began his lifelon…