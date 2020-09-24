CLARKSBURG – A 25-year-old Barrackville man has admitted to a firearms possession charge in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Jonathan David Cochran, pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cochran, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, is accused of having a .380 caliber pistol in December 2019 in Marion County.
Cochran faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the West Virginia Probation and Parole Office investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
