CLARKSBURG — A Fairmont man admitted to a firearms charge in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg on Tuesday.
Terrance Cecil Clark, 27, pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, said acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Clark, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, admitted to having a 9-millimeter pistol in May 2020 in Marion County. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi on Tuesday.
Clark faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated.
