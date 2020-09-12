CHARLESTON — A 74-year-old Marion County man and a 90-year-old Jackson County woman are the latest COVID-19 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and can be minimized if we all practice safe measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”
Names of those who have died from COVID-19 are not released due to federal health care privacy laws. This marks the third person in Marion County to die from COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m., on Sept. 12, there have been 478,580 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,521 total cases and 265 deaths. Since Sept. 1, Harrison County has had 49 new cases of COVID-19 identified, Marion County has had 21 new cases and Monongalia County has had 491 new cases. DHHR reports there are 3,031 active COVID-19 cases currently in West Virginia.
Monongalia County remains the only red-coded county on the state’s new map system, while 13 counties are coded orange. Counties marked red and orange are prohibited from having in-person classes and any extra-curricular activities, including sports.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (866), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (647), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (450), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (318), Jackson (226), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (1,934), Lewis (37), Lincoln (137), Logan (537), Marion (240), Marshall (138), Mason (124), McDowell (79), Mercer (373), Mineral (149), Mingo (297), Monongalia (1,661), Monroe (143), Morgan (44), Nicholas (64), Ohio (325), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (393), Raleigh (412), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (39), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (313), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (330), Wyoming (76).
