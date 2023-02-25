FAIRMONT — Since their creation, Marion County student summits have resulted in such changes as metal detectors and vape detectors being installed in county schools.
At the second middle school level Marion County Student Summit of the year Wednesday, more than 30 students from around the county met at East Fairmont Middle School to share ideas and changes they want to see implemented in their schools. East Fairmont Middle School eighth grade students and Student Council President Kasey Rogers and Vice President Kaden Barr facilitated the meeting.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston and Marion County School Board Member Tom Dragich attended the meeting to add feedback and record what students shared. A retired principal and teacher at East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high schools, Dragich started the Leadership Class at Fairmont Senior, which is the basis of today’s student summits.
“I’ve always been interested in seeing students develop into leaders because I think it’s important for those who aren’t involved in sports to be active in other things and to assume leadership positions. This is a great start for these kids,” Dragich said.
Heston shared similar sentiment.
“Student leadership is something we’ve been building it pretty big. It’s the only way we’re going to solve problems — it’s the students,” Heston said.
Some of the points of emphasis included dress code, renovating certain areas of county schools, specifically Mannington Middle School, adding wheelchair accessibility, creating more interesting subject matter in certain classes, improving gym equipment and funding. Students also discussed fighting, bathroom break regulation and more options during lunch time.
The meeting was held in the cafeteria after school. Students sat in a circle and were asked to take six minutes to write out issues or things they would change in their school on cards. Rogers and Barr went through the cards, read them aloud and discussed them as a group. Heston and Dragich asked questions about some of the topics and wrote down topics they will discuss at future school board meetings.
Rogers and Barr were selected to lead meetings hosted at EFMS and joined student council as a way to be more involved at their school. So far, the December meeting and the February meeting were held at EFMS. They plan to host one more meeting near the end of the school year. Both said they enjoy talking to students from other schools.
“It’s a cool way to know what students are thinking about their schools and community. ... Hearing how different other schools are is one of the most interesting parts about the meetings. Normally, you would think that other schools in the county would be pretty similar, but there are a lot of differences,” Barr said.
Rogers shared similar sentiments and added that, because EFMS is the newest school in the county, they don’t have some of the same problems other schools do.
“I think it’s cool to just see other schools and compare. ... Our school is a lot cleaner and we have more advanced technology, just because our school is newer,” Rogers said.
Since the first meeting, Rogers and Barr agreed that they have seen improvements with the way students at the summit interact and share.
“You can definitely tell that the students had less things they needed addressed, so I think that’s one way we’ve seen improvement,” Barr said.
Rogers agreed.
“They didn’t write as many things on the cards as last time, we had to go back to some of last times (issues),” Rogers said and they both laughed.
The next student summit meeting will be held in May. For more information, visit the Marion County Board of Education website.
