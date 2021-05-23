ELKINS — After serving in a leadership role at Davis & Elkins College since 2017, Fairmont native Rosemary Thomas has been promoted to the role of executive vice president.
College President Chris Wood, who has known Thomas for more than 30 years, said she will begin the new role on July 1.
“Dr. Rosemary Thomas is a proven leader, a gifted manager, a creative partner and a passionate believer in the power of higher education to mold lives,” Wood said. "Davis & Elkins College is fortunate to have Rosemary back in her beloved home state building upon D&E’s solid foundation and ensuring a bright future. Her promotion to executive vice president is well deserved.”
Thomas will be responsible for enrollment management, marketing and communications, oversight of the dean of student life, dining services, compliance, and special assignments from the president such as leading the COVID-19 Task Force and an upcoming campus-wide retention initiative.
Prior to the promotion, Thomas served as vice president for enrollment management and institutional advancement. She said it is wonderful to be home in Elkins and be able to have new opportunities that allow her to stay and grow in West Virginia.
“I have spent most of my career in higher education, and when I left higher education, I still stayed very much connected and was working in the nonprofit sector,” Thomas said.
She believes higher education offers people a wealth of opportunities that can’t be tapped into in any other way.
“It is fantastic. I am thrilled to be here and thrilled to return to work with some other native West Virginians who came back,” Thomas said.
When Wood came back to the state, he asked Thomas if she would also be interested in coming home.
“That truly was a blessing in so many ways,” Thomas said.
She said her new position comes with a significant change in responsibilities.
“The trust that President Wood and the college have placed in me is not something that I will take lightly. I will give it 110% and will do all that I can to make Davis & Elkins College as successful as it can possibly be,” Thomas said.
Since taking a position at Davis 7 Elkins, Rosemary Thomas was responsible for bringing the week-long American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State session to the campus. She also led a team of campus leaders who formulated a campus master plan to prepare the college for future growth on multiple fronts. As chair of the college's COVID-19 Task Force, she used various resources to prepare for re-opening the campus to students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Mary Jo Thomas, of Fairmont, Rosemary’s mother, described Rosemary as "a very dedicated, community minded service driven person."
“It would be my pleasure to know her even if she weren’t my daughter,” Mary Jo said.
She and her daughter have worked together on a number of different volunteer projects in the past. Mary Jo said she’s watched Rosemary grow and mature over the years and she could not be more proud of her.
Education has always been important to their family. While Mary Jo went a different route into social services, one of Rosemary’s grandmothers was a teacher and her other grandmother worked in education.
“We really do believe, both my late husband and I, both working in social services that education is the key, and we believe in giving back,” Mary Jo said.
She said Rosemary always loved school and was blessed with wonderful teachers and other personnel in Marion County. Mary Jo said she’s certainly made the most of her education.
“It’s very exciting, and very humbling. It’s been wonderful for Rosemary to have the opportunity she has had,” Mary Jo said.
She said her daughter worked in higher education before and left briefly to work for a large nonprofit in Washington D.C.
“But she missed academia. And I think she missed the students the most,” Mary Jo said.
Rosemary had the opportunity to come back to Davis & Elkins College a few years ago and took advantage of that. Now, she’s onto bigger and better things.
“We lived in Elkins when she was very young...in some ways it feels like she’s coming home to Elkins and we have several friends who were our friends then, and are her friends and still our friends now,” Mary Jo said.
Mary Jo described her daughter as a bridge builder, who works well with all stakeholders.
