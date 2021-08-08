FARMINGTON — Franchesca Aloi used to prance around her grandmother’s living room singing for the family.
Her grandmother, Diane Aloi, said that she had an outfit for every performance she’d do, which often consisted of her great-grandmother’s clothes. Franchesca was only four or five, but her passion for music is still alive today.
On July 23 this year, the 20-year-old junior at Fairmont State University released her first album “My Purpose.” This album is composed of seven songs, one of which is an original she wrote called “Saved.” Before then, Franchesca never thought of herself as a songwriter. Since she found inspiration through her faith, she said that lyrics come easily.
“I’ll be in prayer, or I’ll just be reading my Bible and thinking of Jesus and lyrics will come straight to me,” she said. Then, she writes the words down on paper and the songs are brought to life in the studio.
Her original song “Saved” was written in 10 minutes. She said she was sitting at her piano and right away, she had a melody in her head.
“My biggest inspiration with my music is Jesus himself,” she said. “Just being able to sing for him and to him and being able to praise his name. That’s what keeps me performing for his glory.”
Faith has always been a part of Franchesca’s life. When the artist was seven, she become a cantor at the church, singing in the choir and performing solo. Her grandmother, Diane Aloi, played organ there. So even before she was seven, she still joined in with the music with her grandmother by her side.
“To have her by my side there doing what she’s done, watching her gradually improve and project, it’s been a real beautiful journey,” Aloi said.
Franchesca grew up singing at mass on Sunday mornings and branched out to singing the National Anthem at events, participating in theater, and performing at the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, but Aloi said that her character is what lights up a room.
“She’s very poised and humble,” she said. “I feel this gift is going to lead her to help others. Who knows what the future holds, but I feel in my heart that she has a gift to give.”
Aloi said that people have told her that Franchesca has the voice of an angel.
“And I agree,” she chuckled proudly.
From her living room to releasing an album, Aloi has always known that her granddaughter was talented.
“She just had that sparkle in her eye,” Aloi said. “The sound of her voice and the gift to show others what she could do. That’s when I first saw [her talent]–in my living room.”
This album is filled with songs that Franchesca finds “very intimate and pleasing to the Lord.”
“The best thing about making music is knowing that I can possibly inspire others especially with their walk with Jesus or just in their everyday life or circumstances,” she said. “It feels good to know that I can reach out and use my voice to bring peace to someone’s life in that moment.”
She said that creating music takes hard work and patience.
“I don’t consider my music perfect in any way,” Franchesca said. “But I do consider it hopefully perfect in Jesus’ eyes.”
Franchesca’s album is available on all music streaming services. To get a physical album for $10, find her professional Facebook page under Franchesca Aloi and send a message requesting the album. To see her perform live, she will be at the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. in Clarksburg.
