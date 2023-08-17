MORGANTOWN — After performing on stages across North America including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and carving a spot on the label of country powerhouse Tyler Childers, Marion County native William Matheny returned to his hometown for inspiration on his latest album, “That Grand, Old Feeling.”
In the album’s eponymous track, Matheny’s lyrics diverge from familiar Appalachian landscapes into stretches of highway laden with uncertainty.
In an interview with the Times West Virginian, Matheny said the song captures a “never-ending journey” of sorts — one “looking back” to what it was like growing up in the towns of Fairview and Mannington.
While he has never set out to write music centered around West Virginia, Matheny said that the “local flavor” naturally manifests in his work because it is what surrounded him growing up. From his father’s career as a banjo player to the small-town lifestyle he grew up with, aspects of Matheny’s upbringing have shaped the course of his career.
The feelings Matheny associates with his youth are in some ways rooted quite literally in his hometown; reminiscing on dishes his grandmother made takes him right back to the heart of Marion County.
But in other ways Matheny noted that looking for something he felt in his youth simply means searching for the unspoken optimism of when you are “eighteen, nineteen years old and the world is laying out in front of you.”
In his new album, Matheny touches on the process of aging with lyrics like “I’ve been late blooming forever” and “41 years old going on 29” — images of aging that are riddled with complication.
Lines like these reflect a grappling with what it means to be getting older, and how time has felt different throughout Matheny’s lifetime.
“If you’re lucky enough to keep living, you’re going to start thinking about how time moves in a weird way, and certain things seem like they happened last week when in reality it was 20 years ago,” he said.
The song “Bird of Youth” in particular was inspired by people Matheny’s mother knew through the Mannington Elks Lodge, where “it seemed like there was always someone who was ‘41 years old going on 29’ doing ‘Strawberry Wine’ at a karaoke night.”
“It happens every night across America, I think,” Matheny said jokingly.
Looking back at the trajectory of his career, Matheny said that coming up as a musician has not been a “straight, linear path.” There are times when he performs for crowds of hundreds, and times when he plays for small crowds in the listening rooms of bars.
“I’m glad that the people who were there on those smaller nights were there,” Matheny said. “It’s all just part of the great experience of getting to do this.”
Matheny added that pushing through “rough” performances is how he has earned meaningful ones.
Listeners of Matheny’s latest album would be hard pressed to say its songs are anything but storied. Still, Matheny emphasized that there is no single narrative he hoped to tell with the album’s release.
“More than anything, I was writing what I was feeling at the time, or what I thought I knew,” he said. “I tend to let the songs themselves be my guide.”
Matheny hopes that listeners can discover “their own story in the music,” and create meaning through his songs.
“I’ll keep playing the songs, and I think they’ll give me a story, too, over time,” he said.
Matheny’s latest album, “That Grand, Old Feeling,” was released Aug. 4 and is available across music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
