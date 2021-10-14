FAIRMONT — A special session of the Marion County Commission honored the life and service of former County Clerk Janice Cosco.
A large photograph of Cosco was presented to the Commission, which will be hung in the main corridor of the J. Harper Meredith Building in downtown Fairmont. From 1981 until September 2020, residents trusted Cosco to scrupulously oversee county elections, as well as maintain records of births, deaths, deed transfers and myriad other legal documents.
“I work hard every day to preserve the continuity of what people expect from this office,” Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said at the dedication.
Kincaid was appointed as county clerk when Cosco resigned last year due to health issues. Six months after Cosco left her position, she passed away at 85.
The photograph of Cosco shows her early in her career, with the smile that people came to rely on over the years.
“She was an amazing public servant,” Kincaid said. “I worked for Janice for 13 years — she hired me. And that picture — we like it the most.”
County Commission President Randy Elliott and Commissioner Linda Longstreth accepted the portrait from Kincaid and Commissioner Ernie Van Gilder.
“Everybody knew who she was,” Elliott said. “She was in the paper for 30-some years.”
But perhaps more important than her status as county clerk was her dedication to exemplary public service.
“She made it known from the time she hired me that she wanted me to know many jobs throughout the office,” Kincaid said. “And that’s worked to my advantage now in this role because I understand more about how this office works.”
Kincaid was appointed to replace Cosco in September 2020, and will have to run in the next election to keep the seat. Although she had worked directly with Cosco for 13 years, Kincaid didn’t know she would be tapped to step in Cosco’s shoes.
“I really didn’t know, not initially,” Kincaid said. “There were some other people who expressed an interest. But in the end, Janice had actually told Ernie [VanGilder] that she would like for me to have the position. With my experience in the office, I guess it seemed like the right choice for her. And for that, I am eternally grateful.”
Under Cosco’s tutelage, Kincaid became an expert in all things related to Marion County records and elections.
“I worked on voter registration and elections,” Kincaid said. “And I also worked in records for Janice.”
Today, Kincaid oversees Marion County’s important documents, and adheres to the same careful practices as her predecessor.
“We facilitate elections, we register folks to vote, we record documents, we provide birth certificates, death certificates, deeds, and we do fiduciary work — work with estates and wills,” Kincaid said.
“We have to oversee every election, which means we have to take care of absentee ballots, program machines and test machines,” Kincaid said. “We have to get the machines out to the precincts, train poll workers — really, everything from start to finish.”
“We get people interested in genealogy,” Kincaid said. “If people want to look up old family records, they can go to our record room. It takes a lot of patience, I would say, because you have to start with the index, then you have to look up births and deaths.
“But you have to start somewhere. And then you can trace back from there. You find parents’ names on birth certificates, and then on the death certificate, you can see the name of a spouse, or whoever reported the death. So then you’ve got another branch of the tree and you can trace from there,” Kincaid said.
Upon her departure from the county clerk’s office, Cosco wrote a “letter of gratitude.”
“One thing that has never wavered since the day that I first took the oath as County Clerk — I was making the commitment to be a public servant to all of the people whom I had lived among my entire life, people who had shown their faith in me on Election Day and now was being given the opportunity to represent,” Cosco said in her letter. “It is a virtue that I value and have expected of each and every member of my staff.”
