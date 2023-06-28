FAIRMONT ― Search and rescue agencies in Marion County have a new tool at their disposal to aid them when a person at risk of wandering disappears.
Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization invested in using radio frequency technology to help locate people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism or other behavioral ailments who go missing. The county revealed on Tuesday it had trained several officers to use the devices. The program is free and registration is open.
“Autistic children tend to wander toward water. Most victims are found either in water or around water,” Chris McIntire, director of the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said. “With dementia patients in cold weather, it’s based around their safety. After 24 hours, it’s a 50% chance of not having a successful workout. The key is quick and fast.”
Marion County sheriff Jimmy Riffle said that the success rate in finding the lost wanderer is tenfold with this equipment.
The devices work by placing an electronic bracelet on a person in danger of wandering. The bracelet emits a radio signal that can be picked up by a handheld receiver used by a rescuer. As a search team approaches the wristband, the device beeps louder and louder until the transmitter is located. Search time on average with these devices is around 30 minutes and their range is between 1 to 3 miles.
A nine hour search can cost about $13,500. This system cuts down on search time, increasing the chances a person will be found unharmed while spending less of the county’s resources.
The cost for two receivers and two bracelets was $4,500. The county owns four receivers with no plans to purchase more. The bracelets will be bought on an as-needed basis, since the batteries for them need to be recharged after 30 to 60 days.
Rather than let the batteries run down in storage, the county prefers to have each new bracelet be used with someone who will use it right away. The county is paying for it with grants and other public money.
The devices will not be monitored 24/7, but only when a recipient is reported missing. They will also be restricted to people who have a medical need for it, and won’t be given to residents who wish to track rebellious teens or wayward spouses.
This system has several benefits.
“With GPS, a lot of times in those mountainous areas you don’t get any signal at all. This will still work,” Riffle said.
The receivers can also hone in on a signal that’s above or below them, something GPS can’t do. One of the exercises the trainer had the team perform was trying to locate an autistic child in a treehouse. The trainer placed a bracelet up in a tree. Officers learned to point their receivers up to keep following the signal.
The county purchased these devices as numbers of missing people have increased. There are various factors contributing to that rise, however, one reason is that as the Baby Boomer population reaches their 70s and 80s, cases of dementia also go up. McIntire said many people can’t afford to put an aging relative in a nursing home.
“I don’t know if it’s a larger awareness of those conditions, or that more people are willing to become caregivers at home.” Riffle said. “Instead of the old way of institutionalizing people which everyone knows did not work.”
Although the devices are effective, caregivers still need to work with public safety officers to help recover a missing individual. A person can cover about a mile an hour, making it important for a caregiver to communicate where a person was last seen, how long ago it was and what they were wearing.
“Trying to narrow down the location they are missing, you get a lot of conflicting statements,” Officer Farreol Mills said. “This device will help us narrow down the time frame, use less manpower and resources to find the person quicker and hopefully have a happy outcome for everybody.”
The county hopes to partner with hospitals, doctors and organizations like the Disability Action Center next to help distribute these bracelets to people who need them.
Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com
