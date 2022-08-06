FAIRMONT — In an effort to boost morale and camaraderie, Marion County Schools brought together the district’s principals for a pre-school year retreat of sorts. The first ever Marion County Principals Academy concluded Friday.
The academy’s purpose was to get the administration and the faculty in sync on big issues such as enrollment, policies and upcoming amendments to the West Virginia Constitution that could have far-reaching impact on the school system. The academy was held at the Robert H. Mollohan Center, away from the county’s schools to minimize any possible distractions.
This year’s theme was Sherlock Holmes and focused on building relationships that span from students to faculty and from faculty to administration and all points in between.
“We wanted to go deeper into some things that we really need to talk about,” School Superintendent Donna Hage said. “We have legislation, the levy, school security and counseling plans. We couldn’t get that accomplished in one day.”
The academy lasted two full days and two half days this week. Principals and central office staff had lengthy presentations and discussion about issues the district will face in the coming months while having fun and focusing on building relationships.
Hage said a lot of the time was devoted to breaking down walls and sharing practices. Of course, what works for North Marion High might not work at Monongah Middle School, but it sparks ideas and fosters collaboration between schools. Collaboration is something Hage is passionate about.
“We are stronger when we are unified. That’s been our focus this week,” Hage said. “Our slogan this year is ‘Unified in the pursuit’ and we can’t do that alone.”
Last year’s slogan was “Getting back in the game,” a fitting mantra after a year shaped by COVID-19. Now that things are opening, and the schools don’t feel as isolated, Hage and the rest of the district are working to solidify community partnerships in Marion County.
Without collaborative leadership and a strong bond between faculty, Hage believes the monumental tasks facing the district may prove too much. But if anyone can do it, it’s this group of principals, who stepped up the last few years and did everything from running events to substituting in classrooms, she said.
And it’s clear this week’s lessons are already sinking in. Principals from Pre-K through grade 12 came together this week and they each took away something that they’re already itching to bring back to their teachers.
East Dale Elementary Principal Melissa Dewitt said that this academy has energized her for this school year in a way she hasn’t felt in a while.
“In order for us to be successful as an educational system, we have to first build relationships and support our community,” Dewitt said. “Once we do that, it’s easy for our students to learn and thrive.”
At the middle school level, June Haught, principal of West Fairmont Middle, said she’s taken away a lot of ideas that will help her become a better leader for her staff and students.
“We as leaders can be each other’s partners and we can guide and direct each other,” Haught said. “You can’t move forward without those relationships.”
High schools are different just because of the sheer size of the student body and the number of teachers and staff needed to keep things running smoothly.
Fairmont Senior Principal Jim Green said that this academy has given him an appreciation for the importance of the relationships that keep a school tied together.
“The number one thing is having relationships and to have everyone on the same page,” Green said. “We want every kid to feel welcome and every student to feel part of the process. We want them to feel supported, but to that we have to get everyone across the finish line.”
A school where relationships matter the most might be Barnes Alternative Learning Center, headed by Travus Oats. Barnes is where at-risk students get a chance to turn things around and reach their goals.
Oats said that his school serves the county’s three high schools and its eight middle schools and takes in students from all different background and situations. Without strong relationships between the students, faculty and other schools, what Oats and his staff do wouldn’t be possible.
“It’s very important we have good working relationships with those eleven schools and that those schools know they can pick up the phone and call us,” Oats said. “The biggest thing I learned this week was relationships over content. Content is important, but working with at-risk students, building relationships needs to come first.”
