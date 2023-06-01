FAIRMONT — Marion County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will kick off with a day packed full of family fun.
The kickoff event will be held June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory and feature bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth, a puppet show and free lunch for participants. The Summer Reading Program will begin on June 10 and guests can sign up at the kickoff event. The program will end on July 30.
This is the first year since 2019 that the kickoff event is back in full swing, since the COVID-19 pandemic. Library staff said they’re excited to have the event back and they’re looking forward to seeing others get excited too.
“We’re really excited to be doing this event again. It was extremely popular pre-pandemic and we’re hoping it will be just as popular, this time around,” Marion County Public Library System General Manager Kerry Trahan said. “We’ve been lucky enough to get more community sponsorship and community involvement, so it’s going to become not just us, but a lot of members of the Marion County community.”
Marion County Public Library System Public Relations Manager Cara Simms share similar sentiments.
“This is the first kickoff event I’ve been a part off, so I’m excited ... and I know a lot of people are very excited, since we haven’t had anything like this since 2019,” Simms said.
During the six week program, the theme will be “All Together Now,” which encourages community members to come together to celebrate the joy of reading.
For the first time, the program will run online through the READsquared app, which is easy to use and keeps track of reading by time instead of pages read. Participants are split into four age categories — Pre-K and Kindergarten, ages six to 11, tweens and teens and adults. After reading so many minutes, participants are eligible for a badge and at the end of the program, kids will receive prizes for the number of badges they’ve received.
There also will be a weekly themed activity that coincides with the program’s larger theme. Some teen and tween examples include crafts or Science, technology, engineering and mathematics such as making bath bombs or a community crawl for adults, which includes visiting small businesses.
During the week called, “People in our Community,” teens and tweens will make care packages, which will be distributed to community members in need. They will be collecting a variety of non-perishable food items, hygiene products and monetary donations, which can be dropped off in the Fairmont Library Branch during open hours until July 10 or monetary donations can be mailed until June 30.
Trahan said the Summer Reading Program is a good way to help kids keep learning over the summer, so going back to school in the fall is easier.
“Studies have shown that children who remain engaged and reading through the summer months go back into school better prepared to learn, they don’t have as many problems catching up again. They tend to forget sometimes when they haven’t done anything for eight weeks, so it’s our way of keeping them involved, learning and engaged. It gives them something to do during the summer and it gives parents a resource,” Trahan said.
“With the theme ‘All Together now,’ we’re trying to work in some diversity and different languages. Assembling care packages also puts emphasis on the theme. So, not only can we acknowledge who’s in our community, we can help them directly, as well,” Marion County Public Library System Programming Manager Liz Butta said.
Each branch of the Marion County Public Library System, the libraries in Bridgeport and Clarksburg are also participating and will have their own events. To register for the Summer Reading Program now or for more information, visit the Marion County Public Library website.
