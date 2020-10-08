FAIRMONT — When responding to an overdose call, Anthony Ours and Raven Lee had to help a woman move all of her possessions out of a hotel room to get her to treatment.
While this response took a little more literal heavy lifting for the two peer recovery coaches than usual, they were happy to do it because otherwise, they believed the woman would not have survived.
“We literally helped this lady pack up everything that she had,” Ours said. “At first she came to the door and she was like ‘I was actually on the phone with a recovery coach right now.’ Then she was like, ‘I’m lying.’ She started crying and gravitated to both of us and said, ‘I’m ready.’”
Throughout the process, the woman kept asking why they were being so nice to her. Ours said it was because they had both been where she was at the time, and they would have been thankful for anyone who showed this kind of compassion to them.
This is the strength of the new Marion County Quick Response Team, which uses peer recovery coaches and social workers to help overdose victims get help and connected to treatment to prevent another incident. The Marion County Health Department launched the Quick Response Team in July, and has already connected with more than 75 people, 17 of whom have gotten treatment.
“Our peer recovery coaches are passionate,” said Sandy Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department and QRT coordinator. “They are here to really see these people get help. I mean they go the extra mile and have to be on call 24/7, and they are willing.”
When the QRT started in the county, its staff set up communication with emergency response agencies including the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Marion County Rescue Squad, City of Fairmont Police and other police departments throughout the county. Ours said the group gets notified when a department responds to an overdose, which the QRT has a few days to respond to.
“It’s 911, EMS, city police, county police, they all get notified for overdoses through the CAD system,” Ours said. “They actually put us in with that, so if a substance abuse-related call comes through, we get the text message for that as well, and we have 24-72 hours to respond to it.”
Once notified, the peer recovery coaches will meet with the victim, whether it be in a hospital room or their place of residence.
“We meet them where they are,” Lee said. “We say,’ ‘We’re peer recovery coaches, we are addicts in recovery ourselves.’ Then we explain what the Quick Response Team is and let them know we are here to support them and ready and willing to connect them to treatment.”
Peer recovery coaches are equipped with knowledge about programs and resources that can them individuals get out of addiction.
“There’s behavioral health facilities that offer counseling, they offer individual therapy, they offer group therapy,” said Kate Layne, a peer recovery coach with the QRT. “There’s also 12-step programs, there’s other resources like the FRN that can connect them to other resources as well.”
After a peer recovery coach gets an overdose victim connected to treatment, their contacts do not end. The coaches have sat with some of the clients throughout the entire process of recovery, to ensure they are comfortable at each step.
“They don’t just go and drop them off,” Hassenpflug said. “They sit with them through the whole process. They walk them through the process; any obstacles they help them to get through so they are successful.”
The Marion County Family Resource Network also helps coordinate contact with the QRT. FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman said the nonprofit has helped make a few connections so far, and he has noticed it is difficult for someone in addiction to take the first step toward treatment alone.
“It takes so many times for people to overdose to get to the point where they say, ‘This is going to kill me,’” Jarman said. “Anthony and Kate and Raven are the face of it, because they’re out if you have an overdose to say, ‘Here’s what’s available.’”
On Tuesday, the FRN recognized the Health Department and the QRT with a “Heroes Award,” for the staff members’ contribution to the health of the community.
“Nobody is working on substance abuse the way they are with the QRT,” Jarman said. “Their work in the community with COVID-19 prevention; we’re honored.”
The peer recovery coaches agreed it can be difficult to speak with a person who has just been through a traumatic situation, and many are not ready to accept help during their first meeting. Layne said that a person in addiction may be in their situation because one or more of their basic human needs are not being met, so connecting with someone emotionally get help take a weight off them.
“If basic needs can’t be met, even if it’s just emotional needs or somebody being hungry, we can’t thrive as human beings,” Layne said. “When we can connect with people and show that we care that they’re homeless and we care that they’re struggling, that means a lot to somebody at their lowest, someone who is at their rock bottom. It makes a difference.”
Ours said he believes those living with substance use disorder trust peer recovery coaches because they can relate to their situation.
“I think that’s why they’re so receptive to us is because they know we are in recovery,” Ours said. “I know where you have been, we have all been where you have been. I think a lot of the times when it happens and EMS shows up, it’s a really hectic time and they’re afraid they’re going to get in trouble and don’t want to accept the help they are giving them. But when we show up we say, ‘Hey, look.’”
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, praised QRT members for their hard work. Without their dedication, he believes more people would have died.
“If they don’t trust you, you’ll never get them to work with you,” White said. “It’s never too late to begin, but it could be too late in the end.”
Hassenpflug, Ours and Lee spoke at a September meeting of Fairmont City Council, and reported to its members the progress of the QRT, and the acquisition of a new grant to fund the program. The three said later that they were surprised by how positive the reaction was, because there is still somewhat of a negative stigma behind substance abuse as a crime. However, they believe that stigma has been changing in recent years to where it is being seen as a condition that needs treatment.
“It has only been a few months, but we have made a lot of progress,” Ours said. “The people who we have encountered, they have been pretty receptive to it.”
Lee said although the job is difficult, the result is worth it because lives have been saved through the QRT’s intervention. She said every call she has responded to is memorable, especially those that end with a victim seeing a way out of addiction.
“Every time you see someone get that twinkle in their eye and they feel empowered and they are encouraged and they feel like they are going to be successful in what they’re doing in their recovery because we support them, that’s memorable,” Lee said.
Ours said he spoke recently with the woman he helped move out of the motel over a month ago and could tell her life had improved.
“We both knew if we didn’t get her to treatment, she was going to die,” Ours said. “She’s there, we talked to her the other day and she sounds amazing. She sounds like a completely different person.”
