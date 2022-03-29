WHITE HALL — The Marion Regional Development Corp. is already making Marion County more attractive to businesses.
Since its renewed partnership with the county and City of Fairmont last summer, MRDC has been working diligently to improve the county’s economic development prospects. The group has been hard at work acquiring money and certifications from the state, and recently locked in a state certification, naming Marion County a “certified business location.”
Marion County has lacked such a distinction since around 2013, and the MRDC had to submit to a lengthy application process through which the state verified that the county has a group of economic developers who can assist business owners who are committed to the area.
“Whether a company is looking for a site or a building or looking for financing, we have access to all that information,” MRDC Executive Director Allen Staggers said. “We may not be able to do everything ourselves, but we know the players and can guide businesses into the right direction.”
Since Staggers was hired as the director of MRDC last fall, he’s been working to push forward the organization’s goals to make Marion County an attractive place for businesses. Now, with the renewed certification, prospective businesses will know they have experts to reach out to when they need assistance.
The certification also shows that there are not only these experts, but that the county has a plan to improve economic development and is taking action to better itself.
“If you’re a prospect, you’ll know there’s a competent professional staff for you to reach out to,” MRDC Chairman Nick Fantasia said. “So, you know the county has professional economic developers and they have an economic development plan for the county.”
The certification will also take the information the MRDC collects within the county about potential business locations, industrial sites and available property and connect that with the state and federal databases that companies search when planning a new location or expansion.
That way, if a national or international prospect is looking for a new location and searches for sites, Marion County will be in the list of potential fits if the conditions of the search are met. As Fantasia put it, this puts Marion County on the international market.
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth, who is also a board member of MRDC, said the county is thrilled to be a part of these enhancements and that the MRDC is one more way to improve the county’s image.
“It makes us look legit and it makes us look respectable,” Longstreth said. “They see this [certification] and they know that this is a place they can do business and I think that’s very important to have.”
This sort of progression fits well into the sort of goals that many organizations in the county are trying to push to make Marion County a prosperous place for people and businesses. One organization that has been hard at work doing similar projects is the county’s Chamber of Commerce.
With its Marion Remote campaign and its own marketing of the county to businesses, the chamber has been a proponent of the MRDC’s recent work and was pushing for this certification.
“As the chamber, it’s always a plus when the county has a certified economic development community. That opens doors for Marion County to bring all kinds of business prospects here,” Chamber President Tina Shaw said. “There are economic advantages to that, not just through the county but also the state. It gives us an edge.”
Fantasia said the MRDC is already working with several prospects who have considered locations all over the county, ranging from White Hall and its Middletown Commons to industrial space in Fairmont to property in Grant Town. With this certification now in place, he’s certain that this will improve the county as a whole.
“This is not ZIP-code specific, it’s really the county as a whole,” Fantasia said. “It’s a rising tide that raises all boats.”
