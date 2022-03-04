FAIRMONT − A Monongah man who has for years advocated for veterans and veterans issues is one of West Virginia’s newest History Heroes.
West Virginia Archives and History in Charleston named Kip Price a History Hero on Feb. 24 in conjunction with a West Virginia History Day at the Legislature event. However, Price was not able to attend the event and accept the award. Officials from the Marion County Historical Society, which nominated Price for the honor, accepted the award on his behalf.
“What I do now, it’s all pleasure, it’s all passion,” Price said in a previous Times West Virginian interview. “I love doing this to honor veterans and this isn’t work. This is out of my heart to get as much honor and recognition for our veterans, which they deserve.”
Since 2016, he has helped decorate Military Recognition Christmas trees at the Marion County Courthouse. He is in the process of working to have a bridge named after a veteran. He also helped to establish a veterans “Wall of Honor,” inside Walmart in Fairmont. He also helps coordinate veteran recognition ceremonies for the Marion County Historical Society and participates in the society’s Mountain State History Expo by displaying information on the Wereth 11.
“My dad was a veteran, my three brothers were veterans,” Price said in a previous interview. “What got me started a long time ago was the Wereth 11 because of one of the soldiers is from my hometown, Piedmont. I was raised only four houses from one of the heroes, James Aubrey Stewart.”
The Wereth 11 was a group of 11 Black soldiers who became separated from their racially segregated unit, the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion, during the Battle of the Bulge. The soldiers tried to find refuge in Wereth, a small village in Belgium, but were found by Nazis and brutally tortured and murdered.
“For 70 years, their files − marked secre’ − gathered dust in the National Archives. But, in 1994, at the site of their execution, a memorial was dedicated to the Wereth 11 and all African−American soldiers who fought in Europe,” according to the book “The Lost Eleven.”
West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by historical, genealogical, preservation, museum, patriotic or like organizations from across the state, according to a news release.
“Kip is really committed to honoring veterans and I think it’s just kind of in his personality,” said Susan Cook, the Marion County Historical Society’s museum coordinator and the person who nominated Price. “He’s the type of person that just wants to help people. He’s very patriotic and just wants veterans recognized.”
Cook said around six to nine other community members in Marion County have been awarded a History Hero previously. The West Virginia History Hero award is a one-time only recognition, however.
“I think there are a lot of history heroes,” Cook said. “They’re helping to educate the community on history and genealogy. Education is the main thing they do. A lot of times they do this without pay or without expecting anything in return. Without History Heroes, like Kip Price, a lot of our local history would just kind of be forgotten.”
Price and 24 other History Hero recipients were recognized at an awards ceremony at The Culture Center in Charleston.
Cook said it was her first time attending the vent. She said people connected to museums, folklore, arts, and other forms of history across the state attended. Guests sang and played folk music, dressed in historical outfits, and handed out magazines. She estimated that there were 100 to 150 attendees.
“It was really fun. I can’t wait to go back next year. And I think our History Expo that’s going to be at the courthouse this year is going to be really fun this year too,” Cook said.
Being named a History Hero is not the first time Price has been recognized for his veterans advocacy work. In 2016, the Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission presented Price with its Humanities Award for educating the public about the “Wereth 11.”
Price was not available for comment for this story.
