CHARLESTON — A 92-year-old Marion County woman is one of 27 West Virginia residents to die in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of Dec. 16, DHHR said more than 1.3 million COVID-19 lab test results have been processed in the Mountain State. A total of 66,849 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Virginia since March when the pandemic began and 1,039 deaths have been reported.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.
“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”
Cases per county: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).
In North Central West Virginia, there has been a 34.5% increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties from Dec. 1 to Dec. 16. In the same period, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has jumped from 758 deaths to 1,039, an increase of 37%.
