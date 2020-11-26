FAIRMONT —The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire landscape of American life.
In the past two weeks, two million new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the U.S., bringing more uncertainty and casting doubt on the joy that is supposed to come with Thanksgiving Day.
Despite the pandemic, there is much to be thankful for.
Throughout the year, the staff of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties work to raise funding for local nonprofits that provide various forms of aid to families in crisis.
Brett White, executive director of the United Way, said the Thanksgiving season is a good time for him to relay his appreciation to the people of the community who help the United Way maintain its funding.
“I am thankful for the amazing people who step up every day and give donations,” White said. “Really, I am thankful for everyone in our community who steps up and gives either monetarily or of their time.”
Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, is thankful to live in a community where people care about one another and the good of their fellow neighbors.
“I am very thankful that I live in a community like Marion County,” Shaw said. “It truly is a special community.”
Shaw is also thankful for her family, and although she will not be gathering with her kids for a Thanksgiving feast this year, it is for the best.
“My family is healthy,” Shaw said. “We are not going to be together for Thanksgiving, but if we miss one or two holidays so everyone can stay safe and healthy so we can have many, many more years, that is number one.”
Sandra VanGilder, of White Hall, said her family has experienced a rough 2020, but feels the year is ending on a more positive note.
“I’m thankful for my family and that we’re all Christians. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that. We’ve had a lot of problems this year — 2020 has been a real rough year for most people, but it’s been exceptionally rough for my family,” VanGilder said. “I lost my mother this year. My husband was in a side-by-side accident and hit a tree. He could’ve been killed. His knee cap was broken and he’s in therapy now. And I got breast cancer this year. But I left it all in God’s hands and sailed right through it. I’m having radiation now and doing great. So, I’ve got many, many blessings. So many I could go on and on.”
John Michael, mayor of White Hall, said that although he and everyone else has experienced challenges this year unlike any other, he is thankful he and his family are healthy during this uncertain time.
“I am thankful for my health,” Michael said. “And I am thankful for my friends and family.”
Andy Price, of Mannington, lost his mother, Louise, to ovarian cancer in 2020, but said he is fortunate to have been able to spend time with her in-person before her passing.
“I’m just thankful that I got to spend my mother’s last days with her. Most people aren’t getting to do that because of COVID. Parents are in nursing homes and things like that,” Price said. “Luckily, my mom was at home. My brother and my dad and myself all got to spend her last days with her before she passed away. In 2020, many people are passing alone. I’m glad my mom wasn’t alone when she passed.”
Willie Marbury Jr., of Carolina, said his mother contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, but has fully recovered. He is grateful for her restored health.
“I’m very thankful that my mother is still here. My mother had COVID. She’s a survivor. I get to have Thanksgiving dinner with her, so I’m very thankful for that. Oh my God, I was worried there for a while,” Marbury said. “She’s even doing the cooking this Thanksgiving. But I’ve got to fry the turkey. I’m very, very thankful for her surviving and that God has taken care of us.”
Susan Davis, of Fairmont, was quick to cite several reasons she’s thankful this Thanksgiving and holiday season.
“I’m thankful for my entire family, my home, my health and my country. And I’m thankful, of course, for my dog Putter,” Davis said.
