FAIRMONT — Over the next few weeks, thousands of Marion County voters will learn they have newly-assigned voting precincts.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Marion County Commissioners acknowledged receipt of a Notice of Intention, which “basically starts the process of notifying the public that changes are forthcoming,” County Administrator Kris Cinalli said.
As previously reported, the 2020 U.S. Census reported a population loss in West Virginia, which triggered the necessity to redraw the state’s legislative boundaries.
“We lost population, not that much, but it does require us to [create new boundaries] for equal representation for each magisterial district,” Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott said.
The county clerk’s office, headed by County Clerk Julie Kincaid, is in charge of redrawing lines for Marion County voting precincts.
“There were just a handful of counties in West Virginia that were adversely affected and unfortunately we were one of them,” Kincaid said.
The county’s new districts have to work within the newly established lines scripted by the state.
“The challenge we’re facing is the precincts that are affected by the [new] house and senate lines,” Kincaid said. “They have changed quite a few of our precincts.”
To establish new precinct boundaries, each voter’s address is verified against detailed maps. Then, notifications are mailed to all voters who are affected by the change. In Marion County, that means thousands of residents.
“We have been in hours worth of meetings,” Cinalli said. “Our intent is to follow with the legislature as it’s required us to do, and that’s what we’ve been working on for several weeks now.”
The West Virginia GIS Technical Center, a branch of the WVU Department of Geology & Geography, has been called upon to assist with deciphering some of the more complex boundaries.
“We have to make sure that everything we provide is correct, so we’ve met quite a few times with the WVU GIS team,” Kincaid said. “They are helping a lot of other counties in West Virginia because everyone is facing this. They have been a massive help, and we are greatly appreciative,” Kincaid said.
Marion County currently has 70 voting precincts, but that number could change, Kincaid said.
“The new lines seem to slice and dice Marion County pretty well,” Kincaid said. “It’s all over the place the way they’ve got it split up now.”
“In order to accommodate this change, we could potentially have up to 76 precincts,” Kincaid said. “In some places, it’s essentially split precincts, so we have to make sure that each voter gets the correct ballot when they go to vote.”
“The way the lines were split, we had to branch off from precincts,” Kincaid said. “So, if there was a split down the middle of a precinct, then we’d have to indicate, like, say it was precinct 61, then we’d have to say, OK, this is precinct 61-2, as an example, so that’s kind of how they branch off.”
According to Cinalli, the changes will be finalized within the next two weeks. “There will be an order that will give us the details on what’s being changed, and at that point, we can present it,” Cinalli said.
“We have to do it in a way that it doesn’t inconvenience the voters of Marion County,” Kincaid said. “Yet, we also don’t want to have a thousand different ballot styles for all these people who are going to be affected. It’s going to take a little more work, but we’re going to absolutely have it done, hopefully in the most beneficial way for the voters.”
