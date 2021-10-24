FAIRMONT — Marion County residents will vote next May on whether to continue their support for the library, parks and countywide transit.
In May 2022, three levies will be on the primary election ballot. According to state law, levies can be collected for four years, after which time they are placed on the ballot for the public to decide whether or not to continue to pay for the services.
Each levy will be a separate item on the ballot. If approved, homeowners will pay an extra few dollars every year along with their property taxes.
It is the Commission’s role to determine if any levy item should be placed on the ballot, and at Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners voted unanimously in favor of each levy.
“The significant thing about the levies is they enhance the quality of life for everyone in Marion County,” County Commission President Randy Elliott said. “They’ve all three passed by a pretty high percentage every time they’ve been on the ballot. Not one has ever been defeated.”
Representatives from all three organizations requesting levies spoke to commissioners at the meeting.
“The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority is honored to be on the ballot for the 11th time,” Director George Levitsky said. “The first one being in 1988. I’d like to thank the Commission for partnering with us to give free rides to the veterans when they sign up. We’ve been averaging about 600 a month so it’s been working really well.”
“They reach every corner of the county,” Elliott said of the transit system. “They’ll go everywhere.”
Marion County Public Library Director Larissa Cason also spoke to commissioners about their levy.
“We’ve had a library levy for many years in Marion County, and we want to thank you for your help. The levy has helped us — especially last year. We were able to support the schools, and get things like WiFi hotspots to allow people to work better from home and to teach better from home,” Cason said.
“Our newest offering is the express kiosk at White Hall. Library materials can be picked up or returned there, 24 hours a day,” Cason said.
“The library provides a tremendous number of services for the citizens of Marion County,” Elliott said. “They do a lot of things that people don’t realize other than provide books and education. And, they’ve modernized.”
Last to speak with the commissioners was Tony Michalski, director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission.
“We’re very fortunate to partner with the transit and the library for these levies,” Michalski said. “Last time, I believe we all got about 80 percent [voting in favor of the levies]. I think that shows what we do for the county and what all three of our services provide.”
“I can’t say enough about MCPARC,” Elliott said. “If you have a job here and you live here, then we better have something for you to do here or you will leave here. We have a lot of excellent parks, as well as river walks and rails to trails,” Elliott said.
“All three of those are very important that they pass,” Elliott said. “We support them. They do a good job — we’re behind them and hope they’ll again pass with a wide margin this upcoming election.”
