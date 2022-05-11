FAIRMONT — A routine Safe Schools Search conducted Wednesday by the Marion County Sheriff's Office has local school officials celebrating.
"We are celebrating the fact that a Safe Schools Search of each of our three high schools and the Marion County Technical Center ended with zero arrests, zero drugs and zero weapons found," School Superintendent Donna Hage said.
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said his department was asked to conduct the routine search. He also said such searches are not conducted unless requested by a school district. Officers went into the schools with drug-sniffing dogs that were provided by the West Virginia Division of Corrections.
"The sheriff had my authority and permission to conduct the Safe Schools Search," Hage said. "It was a coordinated effort between law enforcement and the schools."
Riffle said the sheriff's office contacted Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine early Wednesday morning to let his department know the search would be taking place. However, Riffle said Fairmont Police Department officers did not aid with the Safe Schools Search.
Riffle also confirmed there were no drugs or weapons found nor were any students arrested.
"I know there's a lot of rumors going around," Riffle said. "No students were removed from any of the schools."
Shine told Hage that he instructed the Fairmont Police Department's School Resource Officer who is based at Fairmont Senior High to report to West Fairmont Middle School Wednesday while the search was underway.
Fairmont Police Department did not send a canine officer to participate with the DOC's canine corps, Hage said.
Such searches are conducted without prior announcement, however, once they are completed, parents are notified about the searches and given information about the safety of the school.
"These are routine and unannounced," Hage said. "Families of each school were notified via school messages after the school returned to normal routine and schedule."
"In a day and age where more and more are talking of increases in drug use, we celebrate today that there were no arrests and no drugs found in our high schools and tech center during this search," Hage said.
