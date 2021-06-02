Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.