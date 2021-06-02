FAIRMONT — Assistant Harrison County School Superintendent Donna Hage will be presented next Monday night for a vote to become Marion County’s next school superintendent.
Hage’s name was made public Wednesday when the Marion County Board of Education published its agenda for the June 14 meeting.
According to the agenda, under superintendent items on the board agenda, “The Marion County Board recommends approval of Dr. Donna Hage as the new Superintendent of Marion County Schools, with a one-year contract effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and a salary of $120,000.”
Hage has been assistant school superintendent in Harrison County since July 2006. Hage holds a bachelor of science in English Language Arts Teacher Education from West Virginia University. She taught English in Taylor County Schools for 10 years after getting her bachelor’s degree. In 1998, she completed a master’s degree in special education from WVU and a doctor of education in curriculum and instruction in 2016 from Marshall University.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Hage currently makes $107,910 per year in Harrison County.
With the offer of $120,000, Hage would be making less than outgoing Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley, who currently makes $137,415 per year.
Hage and four other candidates for superintendent were interviewed last week and the board held a workshop on Tuesday where they were in executive session for three hours.
“We have a person in mind that we will be proposing, but that decision will not be anything official until Monday’s meeting, said MaryJo Thomas, school board president, in published reports.
Thomas said the school district has communicated their choice to each of the five candidates who were interviewed, however, she said the issue is not settled until the board takes a final vote.
Thomas also said she did not expect the vote to be unanimous on Monday because their were board members who had “differing opinions” on the final choice for superintendent.
The new superintendent will replace Farley who announced in April he would retire on June 30. His April announcement came about a year after he said he was not sure if he wanted to be superintendent after June 30, 2021.
Hage was recommended above two other candidates who are currently serving as school superintendents in other counties. The only candidate currently working in Marion County Schools is Administrative Assistant Chad Norman.
Norman received a bachelor’s degree from then-Fairmont State College in 1989 in health education/physical education and a master’s degree in educational leadership studies from West Virginia University in 1994. He has served as principal on the elementary, middle and high school levels, including nine schools that were named West Virginia Exemplary Schools in Marion County during his career. During his tenure as principal of Fairmont Senior High, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School. In 2010, he was honored as West Virginia Principal of the Year. He currently earns $96,547 in his current position as IT director and mentor to the districts school principals.
The three other candidates were Kathy Hypes, currently serving as superintendent in Braxton County; Ronald W. Keener, current principal of Philip Barbour High in Philippi; and outgoing Wetzel County School Superintendent Edward Toman, whose contract ends there June 30.
