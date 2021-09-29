FAIRMONT — Like many professionals who have to work under COVID-19 restrictions, teachers in Marion County are tired.
“This year has become very challenging, for many of us [teachers], more so than last year,” said John Foley, president of the Marion County branch of the American Federation of Teachers union, when addressing the school board Tuesday.
“We’re doing our very best but we are struggling,” he continued. “It’s just becoming more difficult as the year goes on.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and policies, many students and staff are being quarantined due to exposures in the schools. This reality, combined with the lack of substitute teachers in the county, has many teachers at higher stress levels than ever.
“Last year, at least, we had time at the end of the day or time on Wednesdays to take care of things,” Foley said. “We don’t have that this year and the only word I can think of for it is exhausting.”
Students in quarantine are still required to submit a homework request to the schools. This in turn makes extra work for the teachers to keep those students caught up while still teaching all the students in their classrooms.
“This shortage of substitutes is causing us to be pulled to cover other classrooms,” Foley said. “We love our jobs and we love our kids, but we’re just struggling.”
Foley was at a loss to provide a solution to resolve these problems, but School Superintendent Donna Hage and board members were quick to assure Foley and the teachers that they know times are tough and everyone is doing the best they can.
“We all appreciate the extra effort that folks have put in this year to make education possible,” Board President Mary Jo Thomas said. “We’re all in this together.”
Several board members piped up in the meeting’s comment portion to suggest the superintendent speak to the ability to become a substitute teacher for Marion County Schools. More substitutes would solve at least one of the issues Foley brought to light.
Hage had Rockie DeLorenzo, who manages human resources at the central office, speak about the teacher shortage in Marion County.
“We’re trying to fill the holes in the dam in every way we can,” DeLorenzo said. “Sometimes there just aren’t enough subs to go around so we have to have staff at the schools or the central office fill in the gaps.”
In Marion County, anyone with a four-year degree can apply to get a substitute permit, be it long-term or short-term. If approved, they can then apply for a sub position in the school system.
Hage was clear that this shortage is not something unique to Marion County and is being felt all over the state.
“This isn’t unique in Marion County Schools, but we’re unique in how we’re all pulling together to respond to it,” Hage said. “It’s not unusual that we’re experiencing a shortage of substitutes.”
Many of the substitutes normally filling holes in the county are retired teachers, but due to the pandemic, many of them don’t feel comfortable returning to the schools.
“If you want to work, we have a job for you,” Hage said.
On the school board’s website, there is a link to all open job opportunities in the district and help for applying and getting certified for positions. If interested, visit www.marionboe.com.
In other business:
- The board heard an update about repairing structural issues at East Fairmont Middle School
- Approved funding a portion of a project by Marion County Parks and Recreation to repave Mary Lou Retton Park.
- Received an update about the budget.
The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office.
