Patricia Ann Yost Hamilton went to be with her Lord and Savior and her Creator on 9/19/2021. She was born on 3/22/1941 in Farmington, WV to the late A.W. Yost and the late Delphia Ella McClain Yost. She is survived by her husband of 59 years William Hamilton Jr. Her sons, Tom (Cathy) Hamilto…