Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.