FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education is making good on its goal to cut back on personnel overages.
Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, the board held six hearings regarding proposed personnel transfers. After the hearings, the board voted unanimously to approve all six transfers.
Transfers are a nuanced matter. In West Virginia, teachers in schools where there are more teachers than the student body requires can have their current position removed and be transferred laterally to another school in the county that needs more teachers.
The transferred teacher may not be in the same grade or the same building, but they will still be offered a job in the county.
As an example, Thursday evening, East Park Kindergarten Teacher Terri Walker was approved to be added to the transfer list. This is due to East Park having four Kindergarten classes with projected 2023-24 class sizes of 12 students each.
Similar elementary schools in the county have class sizes that near the limit allowed by state law — 20 students per class. Walker was suggested for transfer due to the needs of other schools and the lack of need at her home school. The administration was clear that this was not due to her performance.
This year, the board tasked School Superintendent Donna Heston with reducing the county’s personnel overages — and therefore the budget — by 15 percent. She created a plan that would accomplish the goal by eliminating 19 professional positions and 12 service positions all without a reduction in force, netting the county a savings of $1.5 million.
The six hearings held this week involved six teachers who are up for transfer that requested a hearing before the board, the other 13 professional personnel who are also up for transfer did not request hearings.
All six of the hearings held were requested by teachers from East Park Elementary.
These approved transfers are just one chunk of the full “package” that will save the county the $1.5 million. These six transfers were approved after their hearings, but the board will still have to approve the rest of the proposals at its April 3 meeting.
Frank Caputo, staff representative from the American Federation of Teachers, sat next to each of the teachers through their hearings. Following the board approving all six of the transfers, he was disappointed with the results.
“It comes down to the fact that every household has to make sacrifices for the children. We stand by our argument that smaller class sizes equates to higher student achievement,” Caputo said. “After what I’ve seen the last couple days, I’m afraid that we’re going to slip into cutting as much personnel that we can.”
The cuts will certainly continue. Even if the board approved the full package of transfers in addition to the six approved this week, the county will still be $7.8 million over what the state funds in personnel. That correlates to 30 professional positions and 102 service positions.
Many of those positions are funded by the excess levy, which infuses $17 million into the district’s budget. Another $14 million of the levy is used to fund personnel overages while the optimal amount is $10 million.
Heston has projected that this time next year she’ll have to propose 28 professional position cuts and 11 service personnel cuts. That will fall in line with the loss of the federal COVID-19 relief money, $3 million paid for positions that were no longer funded by state dollars due to drops in enrollment.
“We are to the point in Marion County that these overages have been a concern since at least 2019. It’s necessary to address this,” Heston said. “We’re very fortunate that the board is taking steps to address this while being able to make the promise that no one loses a job.”
