FAIRMONT — While there are plans to construct East Fairmont High its own stadium, the Marion County Board of Education has started to make improvements to East-West Stadium that have been much-requested.
The board’s East-West Stadium Committee had not met for several years, mainly due to COVID-19. This year, Board President Donna Costello reappointed several members of the community and the board to restart the committee.
This coincided with a recent string of concerns that have come in from folks on both sides of the river about the poor condition of the stadium. The facility is one of the oldest in the care of the district, originally built in 1938 by the Work Progress Administration as part of the New Deal.
Andy Neptune, head of facilities and maintenance for Marion County Schools, is a member of the stadium’s committee and has been overseeing the improvements that have been completed in the last few weeks.
Neptune said that many times, maintenance work in school buildings takes precedence over East-West Stadium. With 23 buildings under the district’s care, many as old as East-West, the maintenance workers can be stretched thin.
“In our world and with our manpower... as things arise we deal with them, it’s hard to pre-plan for them,” Neptune said. “This is such a unique situation where both East and West [high schools] share this facility. There’s a lot of moving parts here so it’s good the board got that committee back together.”
Sometimes, those moving parts get jammed, especially when the governing committee fell idle the last few years. Members of the group pushing for East Fairmont High to build its own stadium came to a recent board of education meeting to voice concerns about the state of the stadium and its overcrowded schedule.
Members included EFHS Principal Mary Lynn Westfall and several sports coaches as well as teachers and parents. While the scheduling and logistical issues are still being ironed out, the infrastructure concerns of East-West Stadium are what Neptune and his workers are addressing now.
“East-West Stadium was a marvel for many many decades, but with two high schools constantly rotating through the gates... there is a call for an additional facility to keep up with the demand,” EFHS Band Director TJ Bean said when addressing the school board. “East-West Stadium is stretched thin trying to accommodate all sports from both schools.”
The school board hopes the improvements now underway will make East-West Stadium welcoming to everyone who uses the space.
Some of the work has already been implemented, such as updated lighting along the 12th Street wall and repairing uneven spaces on the turf field.
But there are bigger projects in mind for stadium that will happen during the off season, such as a total renovation of the restrooms, resealing the concrete under the stands, expanding the ADA accessible seating and an entirely new accessible restroom. There are also plans to repair damaged parts of the track.
School Board Member Tom Dragich is a member of the East-West Stadium Committee and is a former principal of East Fairmont High. These scheduling issues are nothing new to him, but he’s glad to see the repairs and upkeep being completed quickly.
“There just needs to be a lot more attention given to [East-West Stadium]. Some of the seating needs worked on and the concrete needs done. Those are all in line to be addressed,” Dragich said. “It’s a solid field, but we really need to keep it up to date.”
