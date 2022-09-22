FAIRMONT — While other public boards are taking a stance for or against Amendment 2, Marion County School Board seeks to inform and educate.
Wednesday afternoon, board members met for a special work session to educate the public and themselves on the potential impact Amendment 2 could have, if passed, in November.
Joining the board was Marion County Assessor Mark Trach and Seth DiStefano, a policy outreach director with the Charleston-based West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy. The school district treasurer, Scott Reider, also chimed in on questions related to the district’s finances.
While the meeting was called to discuss Amendments 2 and 4, Amendment 2 dominated the meeting.
Both amendments were boiled down to a simple statement, “The legislature is trying to take power away from the local level.”
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would change the West Virginia state constitution to allow the legislature to oversee the state’s property taxes on business’ tangible machinery, inventory and personal motor vehicles. Currently those taxes are guaranteed to counties since they are cemented in the constitution.
Amendment 4 would remove authority over curriculum from the state board of education and move it into the hands of the legislature. Any measure passed by the legislature would then be handed to the state board for distribution to the counties.
A cut to budgets
Amendment 2 has received the brunt of criticism. While the amendment wouldn’t outright cut the property taxes, the legislature has made it clear they plan to cut those taxes given the chance.
“It’s important to believe people when they tell you what they intend to do,” DiStefano said.
The legislature has made their stance on these taxes clear and have pushed for cuts in these areas to no avail. This approach, however, is new.
If these property taxes are cut, it would directly impact the programs whose budgets are dependent on this guaranteed income. County Commissions, public libraries, transit authorities and public schools all stand to lose a substantial chunk of their budgets if these taxes were cut.
According to Trach, this could cost Marion County $11 million. The bill would end up being passed to the taxpayer one way or another.
The legislature has said that it will use the state’s general fund to “make counties whole” but according to DiStefano the only way that’s possible currently is due to COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is bolstering the state’s budget.
While this year, the state touted a billion dollar surplus, DiStefano predicts that to be short lived once the COVID money has dried up.
If Amendment 2 passes and the taxes were to be cut, the timing could line up directly with the expiration of COVID funds, slated to happen in 2024.
“This could all be a perfect storm where it hits when the federal money dries up,” Reider said. “That could be really bad news for our revenues.”
So far, the message from the legislature has been, “Trust us.” School Board Vice President Tom Dragich said there is a bad history between educators trusting politicians.
“There’s a long history of teachers who have been promised this and this and then the cuts come, that’s how they backfill,” Dragich said. “Ask any former educator my age. Do I trust it? No.”
The potential monetary impact on the school system is unknown, but the estimate by the WVCBP says it could be upwards of 20 percent of the school district’s budget.
According to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage, a cut of that size would result in a major loss of services and staff.
“It would definitely impact our services and personnel in a number of areas,” Hage said. “Just like it would with firefighters and libraries and so on.”
Amendment 4
While Amendment 2 indirectly impacts the school systems, Amendment 4 has a direct impact on education in West Virginia.
Not much information is known about Amendment 4, but if passed, it would place curriculum decisions in the hands of the legislature where it currently resides in the hands of the State Board of Education.
“This has a long history in the timelines. Similar bills have been proposed for decades,” Hage said. “We’ve not received as much information and guidance about this amendment.”
The board believes it’s not its place to take a public stance for or against either amendment, but rather to inform and educate the public on the impacts the changes could have.
“I wouldn’t anticipate us as a board of education speaking out against either amendment,” Hage said. “I believe that it’s our role as a school system to inform.”
