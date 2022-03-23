FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools are expecting a $200,000 increase in its levy revenue for the 2022-23 school year.
Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education held several meetings, the first of which included an update about the levy rates for the next school year.
Scott Reider, the district’s treasurer, presented an update to the board and was happy to report an increase in this year’s revenue totaling around $200,000 between the excess levy and the regular levy.
“In some counties, they saw a decline in the revenue in taxes from oil and gas properties and saw a decrease in levy revenue,” Reider said. “But we’re actually seeing an increase of about $200,000 between the two levies.”
There are other counties who are experiencing shortfalls in their levy revenues and the board expressed their gratitude for the extra funds, which will help as the the district experiences shrinking numbers of students attending public school.
However, the majority of the increase will likely be used to offset increasing gas costs. Reider reported that the district is expecting an increase in $300,000 in gas costs this year.
Currently, the district’s excess levy is set to the maximum it can ask from the public. Since the levy was passed in 2018, it has raised $17.9 million, it was originally projected to raise $17.4, according to documents provided to the board members during the meeting.
Many counties in West Virginia are not as fortunate as the county of Marion, where the public has had a history of supporting the schools through the levy.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said the levy is vital to Marion County and she’s thankful for the public support.
“A levy is vital to a school system. It not only pays for textbooks for students, but teaching supplies, transportation and capital improvements,” Hage said. “We provide each of our schools with $10,000 each year to be put toward improvements and that wouldn’t be possible without the levy.”
Board member James Saunders wanted to remind the public that the levy is used for specific items that are identified before the levy starts being collected from taxpayers. Reider referred to them as “buckets” and that all the spending has to remain under the specified allocations.
“We’re audited every year to make sure we’re spending it appropriately with the way we write our excess levy,” Reider said.
Marion County’s excess levy will expire in June 2024 and the district is planning to have it on the ballot this November for reauthorization.
“We’re looking at November to have it finalized, but we really have to start working with the clerk in July to get into that 90-day notice to have it on the ballot,” Reider said.
The levy meeting will stand in recess and will reconvene on April 19, the time of that meeting is yet to be determined.
A night of recognitions
Once the special sessions were out of the way, the board began its regular session for the evening, and it was filled with a series of recognitions for teachers and students.
Several individual students were recognized for their achievements, all three of which were from Fairmont Senior High.
Sidney Apanowicz was recognized for being awarded Best Supporting Performer at the recent Area II Thespian Festival, Ava McMullen was recognized for her representing Marion County at the state competition of Poetry Out Loud and Paris Thomas and her participation in FSHS’s Student Success Leadership Council.
Next year’s calendar
The second special meeting the board held Monday was to introduce a proposal for next year’s academic calendar.
This was the first of two meetings for the public’s benefit before the calendar is voted on in May. The next meeting regarding the calendar will be held April 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held April 4 at 6 p.m.
