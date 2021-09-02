FAIRMONT — Issues related to the coronavirus continue to bedevil the Marion County Board of Education.
But before concerned citizens took the floor to object — once again — to mask mandates at Wednesday’s meeting, board members welcomed representatives from EMCOR Services – Scalise Industries to show a prototype of a new product that may make its way to local school buses.
For the past several months, Marion County Schools have used a process called ionization to kill virus germs in classrooms. Installation and maintenance of the system has been overseen by EMCOR.
EMCOR is known locally as the company that handles heating and air conditioning services for Marion County Schools.
Because ionization has proven to be the most effective method for near-elimination of COVID-19 germs, scientists at EMCOR and Global Plasma Solutions teamed up to create a similar product that will work on school buses.
“We were the company that put ionization in the schools, and we knew there was a concern about the buses,” said Brandi Hines, EMCOR sales account manager, “so we brought it to the school board.”
Hines said both EMCOR and Global Plasma Solutions began research on a system that would kill germs on buses, which are notorious germ spreaders.
They spoke with School Superintendent Donna Hage about their research, then they consulted with the Marion County School’s transportation team.
“It’s all very recent,” Hines said. “We had to do research and work quickly to come up with a proper system for buses.”
This kind of ionization process has been successful in large city buses across the county, Hines said.
“It’s been done in major transportation cities. It works the same in the bus as it does in the school.”
School board members viewed a prototype of the system at Wednesday’s meeting. The air cleaner — which uses a process called needlepoint ionization — looks more like a 1980s boom box than a germ-killing device.
But, according to Hines, this small machine will kill 99.3 percent of coronavirus germs. “Global is the only one who has tested the system,” Hines said. “It kills the virus within 30 minutes.”
“Indoor air quality is our number one concern,” Global Plasma Solutions representative Jesse Pust said. “In commercial buildings, when the HVAC is running, these [ionization systems] are running — they’re circulating, they’re purifying.”
The system for cleaning the air in buses is based on the same principle, Pust said. “When the bus is running, these are running.”
The prototype gives a general idea how the product will look, but the design will be more refined, Hines said.
“We put all of these components together in four days. The finished box will be black iron.”
The team from EMCOR and Global Plasma will have to go through several more steps before the ionization box is approved for use in local schools. But, Hines said, “Everything is moving quickly.”
