FAIRMONT — The Bees are hoping to get a new hive.
Earlier this summer, East Fairmont High School announced it will pursue the construction of a sports complex on its own. Currently, EFHS shares East-West Stadium with Fairmont Senior High School for all of its varsity sporting events.
Monday night, the EFHS’ committee that’s working on that project made a presentation to the school board at their regular meeting. The presentation and petition sought no funding from the board but presented the board the rationale of wanting a stadium of their own.
Mary Lynn Westfall, principal of EFHS, lead the presentation and was joined by students, community members and faculty who laid out the issues the school currently faces in having to share an aging facility with another high school and the community.
East-West Stadium was built in 1938 and has been in continuous use ever since. The facilities are aging and need attention regardless, but the constant use between two AAA high schools along with middle schools and the community have pushed the space to its limit.
“Our goal is to be utilizing a sports facility on the campus of East Fairmont High School by the fall of 2024,” Westfall said. “This has been a topic of our [local school improvement council] since 2009... and has been in discussion since the school was built in 1994.”
Along with the aged facilities, scheduling conflicts have become a contentious matter between programs, especially during the peak practice seasons. The new facility would provide a home for East Fairmont’s football, soccer, track and marching band, and free up time at East-West Stadium for Fairmont Senior’s own activities.
However, the vision of a new hive at East Fairmont is far off at this point and in the meantime, the school board is hoping to reactivate the East-West Stadium advisory council, which has been dormant for several years and has hampered the district’s ability to manage the scheduling and maintenance of the facility.
Board President Donna Costello appointed to the advisory council Tom Dragich, who was principal of East Fairmont when the new school was built in the 1990s.
“The scheduling in that stadium is an absolute nightmare,” Dragich said. “I can understand why we’ve had these problems... I think the stadium was a victim of the pandemic and a lot of things that needed done haven’t been done.”
The district is already planning a general cleanup of the stadium and repairs to some aging concrete. The board hopes that the combination of the reactivation of the committee and the repairs will hold over the stadium until East Fairmont gets a finalized plan together.
“This is just something that needs to be done and needs to be done soon,” Board member George Boyles said. “Until something potentially could happen up at East Fairmont, then we need to run the stadium as East-West Stadium and not anything less.”
The levy committee
After the presentation about the stadium, Mary Jo Thomas, president of the community levy committee for the county, came to the board with an update on how the committee has been shaping up following their first meeting which was held last week.
The excess levy question will be on the November ballot and the district is ramping up support for its passage. While the county and the board can’t officially endorse the levy, they can support the community committee and also work to educate the public.
“It is impossible not to pass the levy, it must be done,” Thomas said. “If there’s something that we can do as a promotion please share. This is why we volunteered for this committee.”
The levy makes up for around 20 percent of the county schools’ budget.
Other business:
- The board approved contracts for Pre-K programs around the county.
- Many housekeeping matters were accomplished as the first day of school approaches on Aug. 22.
- The board heard an update from the Fairmont Chamber Music Society about its upcoming season.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Sept. 6 at the central office.
