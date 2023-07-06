FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education is shifting the way it provides services and support to the special education students in the district.
At Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board approved a plan that will remove two of the four positions for special education liaison. The current liaisons are leaving the district and the district isn’t replacing the positions.
Instead the remaining two liaisons will take on additional duties and responsibilities and receive additional workdays to complete their tasks, being bumped to 261 days from 230. One liaison will oversee kindergarten through 4th grade, and the other 5th grade through high school. Previously, there was a liaison for elementary, middle and high school each.
“We’re shifting the focus of their duties,” Christina Hare, supervisor of pupil services, said. “Previously, liaisons had been more focused on paperwork and being in the board office. The new focus will be more focused and student and teacher support.”
By shifting focus, Hare expects the liaisons will be able to directly interact with students and teachers on a more regular basis. Paperwork and other bureaucratic duties will be dispersed to other people in the special education department. The plan also calls for an increased number of school psychologists to provide more mental health services.
The liaisons serve as a link between the district’s central office and schools. In a way they serve like case managers for the students they oversee. During the meeting, Hare said that the push to this model is to support instruction and academic gains for not only students with significant disabilities but mild ones as well.
The liaisons are a federally-funded position, with the money coming out of the governor’s budget. No local funds contribute to the position. The liaisons oversee over 900 special needs students in the district.
“My other concern is that, it’s no secret that people reach out and that some have not seen a liaison in your classroom at all,” Donna Costello, president of the Marion County Board of Education, said during the meeting.
With paperwork removed from the liaison’s list of tasks, they will have more time to spend on students and teachers, increasing their visibility. Hare doesn’t expect the increased workload to negatively affect the performance of the liaisons. In any case, she said they already do most of the work the position calls for. And, by removing paperwork from their duties and streamlining the position, they’ll have more time to be effective in the role.
This plan is part of the district’s larger goal to help support teachers in what they do. That was a major theme at the meeting.
Seven teachers are leaving the district this summer. Although that number is not unusual, it still prompted discussion from the board and Superintendent Donna Heston on what else they could do to make sure teachers and staff had what they needed to succeed. Summer is typically seen as a good time to pursue other opportunities or choose different life paths, so some departures are expected, Heston said.
Although the exits didn’t concern her too much, one aspect of them did.
“What does concern me is we do experience shortages in math, science and special education,” she said. “And as you saw, we saw a couple of those resignations. Two of them are science related and one is math. So anything we can do to further support employees and keep them in the profession is definitely a priority of ours.”
There are a few events the school board is looking forward to. On July 29, the district is inviting people to come and see what it’s like to drive a bus, where attendees will actually be able to drive a school bus. The event is a recruiting opportunity for the district. And of course, the start of the school year is right around the corner in August.
The next school board meeting is July 17.
