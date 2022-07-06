FAIRMONT — To those who are well versed in the history of Marion County’s Board of Education, the last name Boyles holds a pedigree.
Tuesday, the board swore in its newest member, George C. Boyles, who was elected to the board in the primary election held earlier this year.
Boyles is an accomplished businessman and has worked in the finances of large organizations and hospitals. He was elected to the position with a promise to bring that same financial know-how to the county schools.
But George Boyles is a name that has been on the board before, but that was Boyles’ father, George “Doc” Boyles, who served on the Marion County school board for over 30 years, with his final term ending in 1996. Doc Boyles passed away in the fall of 2020.
Now his son is carrying the torch.
“[My father] really was my hero all through childhood,” Boyles said. “His influence is a big reason I ran for this position.”
The oath was administered by Judge Rodney Merrifield, and each of Boyles’ new compatriots on the board gave their thoughts, welcoming him into their ranks around the table at which his father sat.
“I know you’ll be a great asset to the Marion County Board of Education, and you come from a family with a history of public service, so congratulations,” said Board member Richard Pellegrin.
Board member James Saunders also congratulated Boyles. Saunders served on the board with Boyles’ father for several years.
“I want to congratulate you too, George. Looking down the table at you it’s almost like looking at your dad,” Saunders said.
Boyles had several family members who were present in support, including his mother. Boyles jokingly said his mother would come home after the board meetings — which his father officiated — and would debrief his father on what was actually going on in the school system. In the middle of the meeting, she confirmed the story with a laugh.
The board also held elections for its officers. Donna Costello, who served as vice president of the board last term, was elected president for a two-year term in a 5-0 vote. Tom Dragich was elected vice president.
Despite differences the board has had in the past, Costello thanked her fellow board members for their patience as she freshens up on the rules for running a public meeting.
“It just really shows that despite our differences we can work together,” Costello said after the meeting. “It really shows there’s a mutual respect between the board and I think that’s so important.”
Monongah project
After the swearing in and elections finished, the board heard an update from the Monongah Local School Improvement Council. Parent representative Sarah Sphon said that it was brought to the council’s attention that the kids were having to play in the parking lot due to the school’s lack of outdoor space.
“So we decided to fix that,” Sphon said.
The LSIC rallied and sought input from students, teachers and the community and now came to the board for approval of the project and for their input as well.
The plan is to install an outdoor recreational space for the kids to enjoy recess and their various outdoor breaks. The LSIC has already acquired $37,500 in grant funding for the project in just under three months of planning. The project’s total price tag is $53,000 and the school is in the running for several other grants.
“They did everything the right way. They involved student interest, the LSIC and then reached out to community stakeholders, not just in their community, but outside as well to make this all happen,” School Superintendent Donna Hage said. “Those are the kind of things we want to see happen more and more.”
The school also plans to pursue funding for a state-of-the-art outdoor classroom pavilion.
Other business:
- The board heard a report from a concerned parent about the worsening condition of East-West Stadium.
- The board scheduled two workshops to discuss the upcoming levy vote as well as several other ballot items.
- The board was invited to an upcoming reception for Marion County students who participated in Girls State.
The board next meeting is scheduled for July 18 at 6 p.m.
