FAIRMONT — The Marion County School Board voted tonight to give School Superintendent Donna Hage a multi-year contract.
The board voted 5-0 to provide a four-year contract for $125,000, plus $5,000 for a doctoral supplement for $130,000. The contract also calls for an annual increase of $5,000 per year.
Hage came to the school districy July 1, 2021 after serving as an assistant school superintendent in Harrison County.
She replaced Superintendent Randy Farley who retired last year on June 30.
This is a developing story.
