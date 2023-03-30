FAIRMONT — While organizations across Marion County might have different goals, they tend to come together when it’s needed most.
Wednesday morning, the Marion County Commission received a visit from School Superintendent Donna Heston who stopped to thank commissioners for their contributions to the school district’s recent security upgrades.
Last year, the Marion County Commission approved $100,000 for the purchase of materials for use in the event of an active shooter situation for the Sheriff’s Department, including anti-rifle shields and armor as well as breaching tools.
These materials were used for a major active shooter training held between agencies across the county, then they were used in response to an active shooter hoax call made to high schools across the state in early December.
The county also purchased three metal detectors for the schools at a cost of $18,000 per unit.
Wednesday, Heston said the total dollars the county has contributed directly to the schools for safety has surpassed $90,000.
“I wanted to come here and thank you [commissioners] for your forward-thinking,” Heston said. “Last year, you had the vision to collaborate, and you supported our schools with over $90,000 and that goes beyond what you’ve done to recognize our students and their success.”
Since that collaboration began, the Sheriff’s Department and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security have conducted walkthroughs of every school facility in the county and assessed their safety and provided aspects that need improvement and have delivered that full report to the school board.
“This is just the first step of working together better with the board of education,” Commissioner Bobby DeVaul said. “Everything we do is to make the county better and the board of education has the same goal. This was the first chance we had to work together on something like this and we’re looking forward to continuing that effort.”
Not every West Virginia county has positive, productive relationships between their county commissioners and school officials, a fact of which Heston is aware.
The groundwork laid by the collaboration between these Marion County entities has drawn attention from around the state. According to Heston, school superintendents and county officials have come to Marion County Schools to use its success as a model for their own districts and counties.
“We’re blessed to have our county commission behind us, and we look forward to more continued collaborations,” Heston said. “Not just for safety and security, but in supporting and recognizing our students and staff in a variety of ways. That’s exciting when you have multiple agencies working together. It makes us all stronger.”
The metal detectors have already been installed at East Fairmont and North Marion high schools with no major push-back from the students. In fact, it was the student governments who agreed they wanted the detectors in place.
Fairmont Senior High is more complicated because it has several entrances used for students and community entrance, but the board is working on a solution to install detectors at that school as well.
“We really are showing that we are a model for the state and maybe even the country,” Commissioner Linda Longstreth said. “It’s been a good thing for this commission to provide some money for the good of the students.”
