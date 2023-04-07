FAIRMONT — Registration is open for what could be the final installment of the Summer SOLE program.
Enrollment for Summer Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement began March 3 for students in grades K through eighth to take part in the third installment of the school district’s summer programming funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
This summer’s installment could be the last year this caliber of a summer program is available, as the COVID-19 relief dollars are set to expire in June 2024.
Summer school of some capacity will still be available of course, but the caliber of programming may see a dip due to a drop in funding sources.
“We have to use this pocket of money specifically for summer learning and these funds do expire in June 2024. We hope to sustain some opportunity with these programs and these collaborations,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said. “I think it’s important to have programming throughout the summer months because those are the times our students are not in school and we’d like to make sure they continue to achieve.”
For the middle and elementary school students, the programming will be a blend of hands-on learning and traditional learning, with the goal being teaching them without them knowing their learning.
Middle school students will get hands-on learning opportunities by participating in classes at the Marion County Technical Center and elementary school students will engage in STEAM learning activities.
High school students will focus on credit recovery opportunities.
L.D. Skarzinski, the district’s administrative assistant over curriculum, said the last two years the summer programming has proven to be a great opportunity for students around the county and this year won’t be any different.
“We try to keep [Summer SOLE] student focused, as we do throughout the school year, but we also have some fun with it,” Skarzinski said. “We try to get them learning without them realizing they’re learning.”
The first year of Summer SOLE was in 2021 in the middle of the pandemic shutdowns. Over 1,000 students around the county registered for the program the first year.
The district saw a drop in interest last year, with around 800 students registered for the summer programming. So far this year, 400 students have registered with the April 21 deadline to register fast approaching.
Both Heston and Skarzinski said they expected to see a drop in enrollment and called 2021 was an anomaly because Summer SOLE was really the only game in town, as most other events and programs were shut down due to COVID.
Last summer, COVID restrictions were lifted and families had options such as vacations and other summer activities. This year, Heston hopes for an increase in enrollment over the next few weeks, but she understands families are faced with conflicts.
“Our hope is that our families will take these opportunities to engage with classmates and our facilities and teachers,” Heston said. “We do hope to increase enrollment, it’d be wonderful to have 800 like we did last year... but we understand things are returning more to normal.”
Registration for Summer SOLE is ongoing. Families can register online at www.marionboe.com/page/summer-sole-program. The program is set to run from June 15 to July 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each weekday. Transportation is provided and students are provided breakfast and lunch.
For more information, call the Marion Board of Education at 304-367-2100.
