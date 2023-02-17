FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools have some work to do.
In June 2022, after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Marion County Schools teamed up with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security to review the security of the buildings in the district.
Since then, officials have visited every school building in the county and performed a complete review of each facilities’ security. The review ranged from checking locks to numbering doors in every single building.
“It’s a shame we have to have these sorts of things in place but unfortunately we do,” Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said. “We’re just trying to get ahead of some things.”
Thursday at the central office, principals joined with local law enforcement and school board members and officials to hear a report on the two agencies’ work.
According to Riffle, there’s a lot of work to do.
For the safety of the students, he did not go into detail about what schools need the most attention, instead he talked about the kinds of changes that need to happen in a general sense.
The exteriors of the schools need to be more secure. Some exterior exits do not latch or lock. Some windows didn’t lock. Cameras have blind spots, and some schools don’t have exterior camera systems.
On the interior, many classrooms do not latch or lock from the inside. Some of the schools did not have master key systems and required up to seven keys to lock or unlock doors.
Riffle provided the board with a detailed list of all the security shortcomings around the county and principals were given detailed lists for their specific schools.
The next step is addressing the issues.
The board will now have to prioritize what needs the most attention and what needs to be done.
Marion County Homeland Security Director Chris McIntire has been spearheading much of the project and suggested that the best place to start would be to come up with a uniform and universal numbering system for interior classrooms and exterior windows.
As of now, floorplans do not match physical classroom numbers, floors are not numbered in some staircases and exterior windows are not numbered in many locations.
Upgrading or revising floorplans and updating the interior and exterior numbering systems are a good place to start and McIntire believes he and his department can help with acquiring funding for the upgrades.
“We’re not going to leave [the board] without solutions,” McIntire said. “Whatever we can do to help, we will be happy to help getting any kind of funding to support this.”
The schools have already begun updating protocols and security measures prior to the completion of the security surveys.
West Fairmont Middle School was the first school in the state outfitted with new facial recognition camera systems, which will be slowly rolled out around the county.
North Marion and East Fairmont high schools volunteered to be the first schools to implement metal detectors at their main entrances. The devices can detect any amount of metal ranging from a kitchen knife to the electric components in an e-cigarette or vape device.
“Everybody is moving in the right direction here,” Riffle said. “Everyone’s been cooperative and very open.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said while she and her staff do not expect to catch every violation, hopefully this will keep the school safe and add additional layers of protection.
“Are we going to stop everybody? No. But I think that if we can make ourselves less vulnerable we should take advantage of that,” Heston said. “The whole goal in this process is to communicate and collaborate with our law enforcement.”
