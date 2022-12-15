FAIRMONT — While different aspects of state funding took up a greater portion of a two-hour meeting between Marion County School officials and local state lawmakers Wednesday, the aspect of school safety emerged as a growing concern.
School Superintendent Donna Heston and board of education members praised Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle and Marion County Homeland Security Director Chris McIntire for their work conducting safety reviews of each county school building in recent months, everyone agreed there is more work to be done.
School safety was top of mind across West Virginia last week as Marion County and 16 others received 19 hoax phone calls threatening school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state.
“Listening to the call, the next day at the command center, during the debrief with the sheriff and the first responders and homeland security was very difficult to listen to,” Heston said. “I cannot imagine somebody receiving that call.”
Heston said when the Code Red to take safe cover was announced, buildings were clear in 30 seconds despite some schools being in the middle of a class change, and others were serving lunch amid what could have become utter chaos.
“We had cooks grabbing students and bringing them into storage rooms,” Heston said. “I tell you I am very proud at how Marion County responded to that situation, and our first responders within minutes they were on the campus of Fairmont Senior and other campuses.”
Board President Donna Costello, who was at North Marion High when the Code Red was issued, also praised the safety plan. Board member James Saunders said kids no longer do fire drills, they do gun drills.
“I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican or Independent, when you get to Charleston, everyone’s concerned about safety,” Saunders said. “Nobody wants to hear, where in West Virginia, nothing’s happened like what’s happened in other states (in terms of school shootings).
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, praised school officials for having a safety plan that worked when it was put to the test.
“So, let’s take the positives out of this and make sure we improve on that and, it’s comforting for me to know that you guys were able to act and protect everybody,” Caputo said.
Saunders praised recent efforts to install Vape detection machines, and face recognition software in different facilities, but his main want is to have a state-funded school resource officer in every school in the Mountain State.
He said Marion County was fortunate last week when the hoax phone call was fielded at Fairmont Senior High.
“We had two resource officers in our high schools. They did a great job. One of our high schools didn’t have a resource officer because he was doubling up — he was at the middle school, so we need them at every school,” Saunders said.
Heston said McIntire has been working with the Marion County Commission to identify funding streams that can be used to install metal detectors in schools. Heston said she has not supported the use of metal detectors in the past, but changed her mind after the topic emerged from a recent student summitt. She said students complained about the vaping.
“When we asked the students what was the solution ...the students said metal detectors,” Heston said. “And I have traditionally been opposed to them, because I didn’t want to turn our schools into a fortress, but our students were very wise in what they said.
Students said vaping is impacting their daily lives to a point some refuse to go to the restroom because of the number of kids vaping in there and they do not want to get lumped into trouble with them if they are caught.
Heston said the majority of the district’s expulsions this school year have been because the student’s vape contained Tetrahydrocannabinol — the key psychoactive component of cannabis in their vape.
“Yeah. They’re not thinking guns, they’re thinking vapes,” Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor County, said.
Heston said the vape detectors work as long as they are being monitored and school administrators conduct proper follow-up with each incident.
“Kudos to our administrators. Those principals have jumped on everything that has been thrown at them with this pandemic and I will tell you that a lot has been thrown at them, and of course, the vapes have been one more example of that,” Heston said.
She said teachers are monitoring hallways and restrooms more, but it’s difficult to be in two places at one time, she said.
Heston turned the conversation back to Marion County Homeland Security and explained how the agency got county commission funding to place “toolboxes” in each school that are filled with various tools, “...ladders to get in classroom, if a classroom is blockaded, things like that, Narcan, will be housed inside of that locker that’s at each one of our high schools and middle schools,” Heston said.
Elementary schools received backpacks that contain such items as tourniquets for “things you don’t want to think about in a school in modern-day America,” Heston said.
“After Uvalde, I said, ‘The legislature has to wrap our heads around the question, ‘How safe are our schools?’ and what are we doing? We just felt like we didn’t know ... and what we can invest in. That was just one of the questions I had,” Summers said.
Officials again lawmakers to work on modernizing the state education funding formula.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion County, suggested Marion County attempt another meeting this year with the governor and the state superintendent of education.
