FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools will be receiving $2.7 million less in state funding next year.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Scott Reider, treasurer for the Marion County Board of Education, presented a draft of the 2021-2022 budget to the board that reflects the decrease in funding from the state.
“We really have seen a decrease in state funding we’re going to get this year,” Reider told the board. “If you just look at the five-year trend of revenues, we’ve gone up and up and up and then this year we’ve gone down $2.7 million.”
Reider says the board will be trying to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to fill in the gap.
“We used ESSER funds to kind of make up the difference,” Reider said. “But like I said, we’re looking at a $2.7 million dollar decrease in state aid funding.”
Reider’s presentation was just a draft of the budget. A budget discussion will take place at the next school board meeting, which is when the board will hear and vote on the budget.
“I’m concerned what’s going to happen in the fall,” said Thomas Dragich, member of the board. “Are we losing teachers? Are we losing young people? ... That’s where I’m coming from.”
Also at the meeting, the school board was forced to defend its COVID-19 guidelines. A man took to the podium without signing the guest list to speak and criticized the board for the four-day school week and the use of masks.
“How much longer are kids going to have to wear these muzzles,” he said, referring to his mask.
The board was quick to defend their choice to follow the guidelines.
“We are simply following the guidelines that were given through the CDC, the governor’s office and the state,” said School Superintendent Randy Farley.
Board President Mary Jo Thomas said that as a person who has asthma, she understands having trouble with masks.
“But we need to follow the guidance,” she said. “We were basically threatened with the withholding of funds, so we couldn’t have had school at all.”
The board also heard a request from the county’s three high school cheerleading coaches who requested funding for new foam mats.
“[The mats] are very expensive, and because of COVID, we don’t have the means to bring in all of that money this year,” said April Gilpin, cheer coach for North Marion High.
The other two coaches echoed Gilpin’s concerns. Farley said that each school should have funding to cover half of that cost and suggested the board add an item to the next agenda to cover the other half of the cost.
The board members agreed, though unofficially as no vote was taken on the mats since the item was not on the agenda.
In other business:
- The superintendent and the board honored the Fairmont Senior High cheerleading team for winning the state championship and awarded them with certificates of achievement.
- The superintendent and the board awarded certificates of achievement to Marion County high school wrestlers for their various achievements, including Blake Boyers, EFHS’s first four-time state wrestling champion.
- The superintendent and the board recognized the winners of the North Central West Virginia Earth Day Contest, including the 1st place winner, Ashlyn Bennington.
The next BOE meeting will be May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.